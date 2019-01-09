

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos arrive at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills. (Danny Moloshok/Reuters)

Amazon founder and chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, are getting a divorce.

“As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” the couple said in a statement, which Bezos — who also owns The Washington Post — shared on Twitter Wednesday morning.

The couple wed in 1993, a year after meeting at the hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Co., where MacKenzie (née Tuttle) was a research associate. In a 2013 interview with Vogue, MacKenzie — who, like Bezos, graduated from Princeton University — said that her first interview at the firm was with her future husband, a senior vice president.

“My office was next door to his, and all day long I listened to that fabulous laugh,” she told the magazine. “How could you not fall in love with that laugh?”

At the time, MacKenzie, who counted Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Toni Morrison as one of her mentors at Princeton, was an aspiring novelist. Her debut novel, The Testing of Luther Albright, was published in 2005.

Attempts to reach MacKenzie through her publisher were not immediately returned.

The couple has lived in Seattle since 1994. They have four children.

This post has been updated.

Read more:

Jeff Bezos is the anonymous buyer of the biggest houses in Washington