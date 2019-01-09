

It was a nine-minute sales pitch to secure $5.7 billion. And it had many of his signature moves.

On Tuesday evening, with the Oval Office as backdrop, President Trump spoke directly to the American public in an appeal to get funding for his U.S.-Mexico border barrier — the sticking point that brought about the nearly three-week-long government shutdown. So how did it go?

Trump’s performance was “forceful” yet “fact-challenged,” The Washington Post reported. The president characterized conditions along the border as “a growing humanitarian and security crisis,” though he stopped short of formally declaring it a national emergency.

Meanwhile, Democratic leaders accused Trump of fearmongering in order to stir up support for his border wall.

Here is how some cartoonists are rendering judgment on Trump’s performance.

