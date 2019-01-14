

Chris Pratt, left, and Katherine Schwarzenegger. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Engaged: Actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, after a whirlwind (in other words, that was fast!) romance.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to go boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

The message accompanied a photo of the couple embracing, a large engagement ring on her finger.

Photos first turned up in tabloids last summer of “Jurassic World” star Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, the daughter of former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver. A sweet courtship was chronicled on social media and through paparazzi pics: church dates, ice cream runs and meet-the-fam dinners.

It will be the first marriage for Schwarzenegger, an author, and the second for Pratt, who split from actress Anna Faris in 2017. The former couple have a 6-year-old son.