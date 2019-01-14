Who will win best actress at the Academy Awards next month? If the Critics' Choice Awards are any indication, the closely watched category may be even harder to predict.

Some background: Glenn Close pulled off a stunning win at the Globes earlier this month when she took home the best actress award over Lady Gaga, whose acclaimed turn in “A Star Is Born” made her the category favorite. Close, who has earned rave reviews for her role in “The Wife,” pulled off a similar feat at the Critics' Choice Awards Sunday. Only this time, there was an even sweeter surprise: She shared the award with Gaga.

Close laughed and looked delighted as presenter Willem Dafoe declared her one of the winners in a best actress tie Sunday. “You know the world kind of pits us against each other in this profession,” she said when she took the stage. “And . . . I think I can speak for all of the women in this room — we celebrate each other and we are proud to be in this room together.”

Gaga broke into tears when Dafoe announced that she was the other winner. “Glenn, get over here,” she said before telling the audience that her mother is “very good friends” with the six-time Oscar nominee. “I’m so happy that you won this evening,” the singer told Close.

Close and Gaga weren’t the only actors sharing a prize at Sunday’s ceremony. Patricia Arquette and Amy Adams also tied for best actress in a TV movie or limited series with Adams taking the honor for HBO’s “Sharp Objects” and Arquette winning for Showtime’s “Escape At Dannemora.”

But as Gold Derby notes, the Critics' Choice Awards have historically been a good metric for predicting who will win at the Oscars, making Close and Gaga’s tie particularly noteworthy (and frustrating for those predicting Oscars results). Could the actresses tie again at the ceremony in February?

Well, it wouldn’t be the first time a veteran actress and a singer turned screen star shared the best actress trophy. That happened in 1969, when Barbra Streisand won for “Funny Girl” and shared the Oscar with “The Lion in Winter” star Katharine Hepburn, who had already won the award twice (and would go on to win another).

But unlike Gaga and Close, Hepburn and Streisand didn’t face off at the 1969 Golden Globes, where “Funny Girl” was considered a musical. (“A Star Is Born” competed as a drama this year despite the remade film’s history in the comedy/musical category.) And Hepburn didn’t win best actress at the Globes, which tend to zig where other award shows zag, in the drama category. The award went to Joanne Woodward for “Rachel, Rachel.”

And while ties are possible at the Oscars, they aren’t likely. The most recent instance was in 2012 when “Skyfall” and “Zero Dark Thirty” shared the prize for best sound editing.

All of this means we have no idea who will take home the best actress Oscar next month. The good news is that the mystery makes things a bit more exciting.

