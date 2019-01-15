

Lead singer Brandon Flowers of the Killers performs on April 13, 2018, in Cleveland. (Aaron Josefczyk/Reuters)

There’s no bright side to the Killers' new song.

The rock band, best known for its hit “Mr. Brightside,” just released a social justice ballad laced with not-so-subtle anti-Trump sentiments.

The song begins with a melancholy Billy Joel-style piano intro before culminating in a gospel-choir-influenced chorus.

“So how many daughters / tell me, how many sons / do we have to have to put in the ground / before we just break down / and face it / We got a problem with guns?” frontman Brandon Flowers croons.

Flowers told Apple’s Beats 1 radio station that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 was one of the impetuses behind the song.

“It started in my mind around when Sandy Hook happened and, as a father, how that affected me, and then it just started stacking up,” he said. “It was things like Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, things like what’s happening at the wall. You know, this stuff just didn’t seem to be in harmony with the values that I believe my country was founded on. It just piled up . . . Las Vegas, Orlando, Parkland. It just kept coming.”

The band talks about mass incarceration and racial tensions before addressing President Trump’s proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall: “Down at the border, they’re gonna put up a wall / concrete and rebar steel beams / High enough to keep all those filthy hands off / of our hopes and our dreams / People who just want the same things we do / in the land of the free.”

“BlacKkKlansman” director Spike Lee brought the song to life with an accompanying music video, which depicts scenes of migrant struggles, from poignant shots of tent-filled camps to standoffs with police in riot gear. The final shot shows an American flag hanging upside down.