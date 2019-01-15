

Karen Pence has a new part-time gig. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Pence, is going back to her roots: She’s taken a part-time gig teaching art at a local Christian elementary school, her office announced Tuesday.

Karen Pence, a watercolor artist and longtime teacher, will lead students twice a week at the Immanuel Christian School in Northern Virginia, where she taught while her husband served in the House.

“I am excited to be back in the classroom and doing what I love to do, which is to teach art to elementary students,” Mrs. Pence said in a statement. “I have missed teaching art, and it’s great to return to the school where I taught art for twelve years.”

The second lady, who has made championing art therapy one of her causes, had previously had taught in public and private schools in Indianapolis. Her watercolors appear in the book “Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President,” which written by her daughter, Charlotte Pence, and is told from the perspective of the family’s pet rabbit, Marlon Bundo.

Several of her pieces also hang on the walls of the family’s residence at the Naval Observatory.

One of the home’s previous occupants, Jill Biden, the wife of former vice president Joe Biden, was an educator, too: During her husband’s administration, Jill Biden was a full-time professor at Northern Virginia Community College.