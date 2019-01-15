At last, we get a glimpse of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next phase.

The first MCU film to follow “Avengers: Endgame” in April will be “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in July. And judging by a Spidey trailer that landed Tuesday, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) have both survived Thanos’s murderous “Infinity War” snap of 2018.

In Sony’s “Far From Home,” which kicks off a new phase for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our neighborhood Spider-Man is busy helping Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) with a homeless charity, with Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) toting the Pepper Potts-signed presentation check.



Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) return in "Spider-Man: Far From Home." (Sony/Columbia) ( (Sony/Columbia) )

Peter wants nothing more than to pack what appears to be his late Uncle Ben’s keepsake suitcase and travel to Europe as a civilian, with friends Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya). (In a nice touch, the kids are staying at Hotel De Matteis — clearly a nod to onetime Spidey writer J.M. DeMatteis.)



Jake Gyllenhaal makes his entrance as Mysterio, in 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home." (Sony/Columbia) ((Sony/Columbia)

But when Nick Fury shows up to press Peter into duty, Mysterio/Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) — the villainous effects whiz created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko — can’t be far behind.

“You’re all alone. Your friends are in trouble,” Happy tells Peter. “What are you going to do about it?”

“Far From Home,” directed by Jon Watts, comes out July 5.

