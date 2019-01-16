

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). (Carlos Barria/Reuters) (CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS)

Nearly a decade after its release, a catchy track by the French pop band Phoenix is gaining traction online thanks to freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s dance moves.

In just one week, on-demand streams for “Lisztomania” increased by 192 percent in the United States, from 1.07 million to 3.13 million, according to Nielsen Music, as first reported by Billboard. According to YouTube Music, the song debuted on its U.S. top songs chart at No. 54 for the week ending Jan. 10.

On Jan. 4, an anonymous Twitter account posted a video from 2010 of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), then a student at Boston University, starring in a dancing meme set to the Phoenix tune. The post, which apparently sought to undermine the 29-year-old politician by uncovering “The Breakfast Club” tribute, backfired when Ocasio-Cortez posted an updated clip of herself dancing outside her congressional office. That subsequent video has been viewed more than 20 million times.

The band, along with Brat Pack alums Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy, high-fived the congresswoman online after the original video went viral.