

From left, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis appear in 1984's "Ghostbusters." (AP)

Where were you during the great Ghostbusters war of 2016? Was it in the comments section, fighting?

Get ready for more of that. Jason Reitman announced Tuesday that he will direct and co-write a new installment in the Ghostbusters series, which will not pick up where the 2016 all-female reboot left off. (His father, Ivan, directed the original 1984 movie and its 1989 follow-up.)

Finally got the keys to the car. #GB20 https://t.co/T1Np2lRQl1 — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) January 16, 2019

“This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot,” Jason Reitman told Entertainment Weekly, which first broke the news. “What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day.”

There’s even a teaser for the forthcoming movie, showing the old Ectomobile (that iconic Ghostbusters car) in a barn.

This comes after all of the drama surrounding Sony’s 2016 reboot, which starred Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy. The gender-swap sparked intense divisiveness well before the movie even hit theaters, with negative comments flooding the Internet simply because it starred women. (The responses ranged from “how dare these women ruin a beloved childhood classic” to “women are not funny.” You get the gist.) The trailer for the Paul Feig-directed movie brought out an unprecedented level of hate, making it the most disliked trailer in YouTube history. Audience ratings posted on sites such as IMDb were also out of whack.

On the other end of the spectrum, the sight of four women fighting ghosts and taking names inspired plenty of love among a cadre of fans eager to see more female representation on screen. Feig was especially touched by seeing young girls and boys dressing up as the characters for Halloween.

@paulfeig thanks for bringing girl Ghostbusters into the spotlight. My smallest loves being a Buster pic.twitter.com/FJRNhcchWF — BRUCΞ SNΞLL (@brucesnell) October 29, 2016

@paulfeig I know you're being inundated with Holtzmanns, but here's my 10 yr old son, who is VERY proud of his look. pic.twitter.com/zraa7gW98Q — Prof Sophie Scott (@sophiescott) October 29, 2016

“I wanted for little girls to be able to see themselves up on the screen,” Feig told Vulture at the time. “The original one exists, so you can see boys doing it, but how fun for girls to have this experience!”

We know few details about the newest Ghostbusters installment, but it’s already sparking reactions about possible gender dynamics within the movie and what that could mean more broadly. Shooting will begin in the next few months, with a release date anticipated for summer 2020, according to EW. No word on the cast yet and whether it’ll be an all-male, female or mixed-gender ensemble, although Reitman promised “new characters.”

“I have so much respect for what Paul [Feig] created with those brilliant actresses, and would love to see more stories from them,” Reitman told EW. “However, this new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film.”

Boy, I can't wait for all the "I'm not sexist, I just hate unnecessary reboots!" people to get frothing-at-the-mouth angry at THIS unnecessary Ghostbusters reboot too.



Any second now.



Hello? https://t.co/TBQhuFfbYO — Tony Goldmark (@tonygoldmark) January 16, 2019

I'm furious we have to talk about ghostbusters again — Katie Walsh (@katiewalshstx) January 16, 2019

I’m totally fine with there being a new Ghostbusters movie set in the original universe - I just hate that the worst people will take credit for “winning” because they were so against the idea of female Ghostbusters. Sigh. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) January 16, 2019

Make all the ghostbusters black women, I want this website to crash https://t.co/aWST0AnnSu — mike mulloy (@fakemikemulloy) January 16, 2019

For the 2016 reboot, Feig had buy-in from the original cast members, many of whom had cameos, and Ivan Reitman produced. But the stakes were still high when Feig took the reins of the beloved movie franchise. The ongoing sexist vitriol made seeing the reboot more than just a night out at the movies; paying for a ticket became a political act.

The movie performed modestly at the box office for a movie of its weight class, making $229 million worldwide. But with a budget of $144 million, it didn’t break even after the domestic release, which pulled in just $128 million.

The Ghostbusters story line follows a familiar narrative: The performance of a big movie starring an underrepresented group (and yes, women are underrepresented in film) becomes proof of the financial viability of all movies starring that underrepresented group. We saw that in 2018 with “Black Panther” and “Crazy Rich Asians.” But having a hit doesn’t necessarily put all skepticism to rest, either: “Bridesmaids,” Feig’s 2011 commercial and critical success, starred an all-female ensemble who still received tired questions about whether women can be funny.

The burden of making a good movie is heavy enough without having to prove a point, and it’s a weight straight, white men in the industry often don’t carry. In 2017, when “Hidden Figures” crushed at the box office at the same time Ben Affleck and Martin Scorsese had films that bombed, were many studios left skiddish about older white guys' financial viability?

So no matter the makeup of the new “Ghostbusters,” it’ll end up standing for something bigger than pure nostalgia and a studio trying to make money with a sequel.

