

Second lady Karen Pence talks about "Marlon Bundo's Day in the Life of the Vice President" at the family's residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington on March 9. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

Here’s a donation that probably isn’t too welcome: The Trevor Project, an organization that supports LGBTQ young people, is sending 100 copies of a book about the family rabbit of Vice President Pence to a school in northern Virginia. What’s so problematic about that scenario? The recipient, Immanuel Christian School, is the institution at which second lady Karen Pence is teaching art — the one with policies that ban gay or transgender people from enrolling or being employed there — and the book is “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo,” a story promoting acceptance and marriage equality that’s a spoof of Karen Pence’s own children’s book about the family’s bunny.

The copies should arrive late this week after the Trevor Project ordered them via Amazon, a spokesman told us. (Routine disclosure: Amazon owner Jeffrey P. Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

A call to the school for comment wasn’t immediately returned.

The Trevor Project penned a letter to go with the delivery that urges the school to give up its policies excluding gay and transgender students and employees. “Policies and rhetoric that exclude or reject LGBTQ youth can lead to increased risk for suicide and depression, and it’s our organization’s mission to end suicide among LGBTQ young people,” the group wrote.

The books they mailed were penned by a writer for HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” and feature a story line about Marlon Bundo falling in love and eventually marrying another boy bunny. In the tome, Vice President Pence is portrayed as a stink bug who disapproves, and is later voted out of being “In Charge” by the animals. It’s a parody of the book that Karen Pence illustrated, written by her daughter, Charlotte Pence, titled “Marlon Bundo’s Day in the Life of the Vice President,” whose plot is far less politically pointed.

