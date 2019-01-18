

Vice President Pence and Karen Pence speak at the Save the Storks 2nd Annual Stork Charity Ball on Jan. 17, 2019, at the Trump International Hotel in Washington. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Vice President Pence has responded sternly to criticism against his wife on her decision to teach at a private school that apparently aims to exclude homosexual and transgender employees.

Following news that Karen Pence accepted a part-time job teaching art at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Va., the vice president said Thursday that the negative reaction was “deeply offensive.”

“My wife and I have been in the public eye for quite a while. We’re used to the criticism,” Pence said in an interview with Eternal World Television Network. “But I have to tell you, to see major news organizations attacking Christian education, is deeply offensive to us.

"We have a rich tradition in America of Christian education and, frankly, religious education broadly defined. We celebrate it. The freedom of religion is enshrined in the Constitution of the United States. The Constitution prohibits a religious test for holding a public office and so we’ll let the other critics roll off our back, but this criticism of Christian education in America should stop.”

Immanuel Christian School’s employment application requires applicants to agree that marriage can be only between a man and a woman.

It states: “I understand that the term ‘marriage’ has only one meaning; the uniting of one man and one woman in a single, exclusive covenant union as delineated in Scripture and that God intends sexual intimacy to occur only between a man and a woman who are married to each other and that God has commanded that no intimate sexual activity is engaged in outside of marriage between a man and a woman."

The application adds that “Moral misconduct which violates the bona fide occupational qualifications for employees includes, but is not limited to, such behaviors as the following: heterosexual activity outside of marriage (e.g., premarital sex, cohabitation, extramarital sex), homosexual or lesbian sexual activity, polygamy, transgender identity, any other violation of the unique roles of male and female, sexual harassment, use or viewing of pornographic material or websites, and sexual abuse or improprieties toward minors as defined by Scripture and federal or state law.”

The backlash came HuffPost reported that Karen Pence had accepted a job at a school with discriminatory views against the LGBTQ community.

This sends a terrible message to students.



Do we want to live in a country with leaders who are willing to disavow LGBTQ youth? https://t.co/XZ8ar5uunm — ACLU (@ACLU) January 16, 2019

The Pences never seem to miss an opportunity to show their public service only extends to some. https://t.co/d7IqWzFRDg — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) January 16, 2019

Tell @SecondLady Karen Pence and her school to stop discriminating against LGBTQ students. Add your name now. ✍️✍️https://t.co/auIcU6wns5 — GLAAD (@glaad) January 17, 2019

As The Washington Post’s Eli Rosenberg reported, Kara Brooks, a spokeswoman for Pence, said that Pence’s wife taught at the school for more than a decade when her husband was a member of Congress. Brooks added: “It’s absurd that her decision to teach art to children at a Christian school, and the school’s religious beliefs, are under attack.”

