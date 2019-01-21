

Cardi B is feuding on Twitter with conservative Tomi Lahren. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ)

The partial federal government shutdown might be wreaking havoc on employees' finances and generally causing alarm, but, hey, at least it gave us the celebrity Twitter feud we deserve: Rapper Cardi B and conservative flamethrower Tomi Lahren are having a tiff, folks.

Lahren was apparently unimpressed with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s recent expletive-laden video in which she blamed President Trump’s insistence on border wall funding for the shutdown. “Our country is in a hellhole right now,” Cardi B told her nearly 40 million Instagram followers last week. “All for a . . . wall.”

While fans started in with “Cardi for Prez” talk (sure, why not!), Lahren was less complimentary. “Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA!” she wrote Wednesday. “Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020.”

Cardi B responded Sunday with a succinct clapback. “Leave me alone I will dog walk you,” she wrote.

Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

Of course Lahren wasn’t about to let that one pass, and she posted her own volley. “I’m sure you would,” she wrote. “Still doesn’t make your political rambling any less moronic. #BuildthatWall."

Cardi B, who, like Lahren, is no stranger to speaking her mind, fired back one last missive: “You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much,” she wrote. “You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP!”

It seems that the rapper may have had the last word — for now — but this shutdown doesn’t look like it’s ending anytime soon, so there’s plenty of time for the drama to continue.