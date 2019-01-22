

Bret Baier. (Kristoffer Tripplaar for The Washington Post)

Stephen Colbert wasn’t joking about Fox News Channel host Bret Baier on Monday night.

Baier, the network’s chief political anchor, was scheduled to appear on Colbert’s show the following evening, the late-night host explained to his audience. But the Baier family was involved in a car crash in Montana on their way to the airport, where their vehicle skidded on iced-covered roads and flipped over.

And the initial reports were unsettling.

“Bad, like, Jaws of Life to get him out of there,” Colbert said. “And we just want to say: We hope you’re doing better.”

Baier, in a way, tweeted confirmation about the incident later Monday, as he, his wife and their two sons were released from the hospital.

Don’t take anything for granted - every day is a blessing - and family is everything. It’s always good to remind yourself of that - before something does it for you. #countyourblessings — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) January 21, 2019

“Don’t take anything for granted — every day is a blessing — and family is everything,” he wrote. “It’s always good to remind yourself of that — before something does it for you. #countyourblessings”

In a statement provided by Fox News, Baier said he sent the tweet “as we left the hospital banged up, but alive.”

He said in the statement that he was returning home from a weekend ski trip when the crash occurred, and praised first responders — including a passerby.

“Thanks to a man driving by named Zach who stopped and helped, we were able to climb out of the flipped car. And thanks to the first responders and Montana Highway Patrol — we made it to the hospital quickly,” Baier said. “We are very grateful to all of those who helped us out. My advice to everyone is to always wear your seatbelt and to count your blessings everyday.”

The network declined to say whether all members of the family were treated for injuries, or whether Baier will take time off from “Special Report” to recuperate with his family. The program clocked an average of 2.7 million viewers in October.

Read more:

Fox News anchor Bret Baier’s book party was a Trump-y soiree — sans Trump

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t impressed with Aaron Sorkin’s advice to ‘stop acting like young people’