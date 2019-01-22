

Chris Brown performs at the 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam in New Jersey. (Scott Roth/Invision/AP file)

R&B star Chris Brown has been detained in Paris after being accused of rape, according to news reports.

The American singer was taken into custody on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions, the Associated Press reported, citing a French judicial official. Brown — along with two other individuals, including his bodyguard — remain in custody as officials decide whether to file preliminary charges.

Brown was detained after a 24-year-old woman filed a rape complaint alleging that he sexually assaulted her last week at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Paris, according to Agence France-Presse. The alleged victim said she had met Brown at the Paris nightclub Le Crystal before going to the hotel, according to reports.

The French celebrity magazine Closer first reported the story, elements of which were later confirmed by Reuters, AFP and AP.

Brown’s lawyer and record label, RCA, have not responded to requests for comment.

Though Brown, from Virginia, is a Grammy-winning star with numerous hit songs to his name, his professional accomplishments have long been overshadowed by reports of violent behavior.

In 2009, he pleaded guilty to assault after beating his then-girlfriend, pop superstar Rihanna; he served five years probation and several months of community service. In 2013, Brown was arrested and charged with felony assault following an altercation outside a hotel in Washington, D.C.