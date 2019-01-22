

Kamala Harris addresses the media at Howard University on Jan. 21. (Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images)

Hey, isn’t that . . . Sen. Kamala Harris, making her way around the bleachers at Monday’s Howard-Harvard men’s basketball game in Washington?

The California lawmaker had just made big news earlier in the day (she’s running for president, if you hadn’t heard) and followed up by catching part of the hoops action on the campus of her undergraduate alma mater. The Democrat, wearing a navy suit that could read as Bison-approved, shook hands with fellow attendees and posed for pics with students, per social media snaps.

Just another day with @HowardU Alum 2020 Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris stopped by the Howard vs Harvard game today.



“The American Dream belongs to all of us” - @kamalaharris pic.twitter.com/CNyo0z2NdM — Ciara Jones (@CiaraIJones) January 21, 2019

Also in attendance, though rooting for the opposite team, was Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan. According to the Harvard Crimson, the jurist (a graduate of Harvard Law) had a prime perch just behind the Crimson bench, where she cheered her team’s 84-71 victory.