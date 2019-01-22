

"Roma." (Carlos Somonte/Netflix via AP)

“Roma,” the moving drama from director Alfonso Cuarón that is based on his childhood in 1970s Mexico City, and “The Favourite,” a dark comedy about women vying for power in Queen Anne’s court in the 18th century, dominated the 91st Academy Awards nominations on Tuesday morning with 10 each, including best picture.

Close behind was “A Star Is Born,” Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut starring himself and pop superstar Lady Gaga, with eight nominations. The film, the third remake of the 1937 classic about the pitfalls of fame, landed nods for actor (Cooper), actress (Gaga), and original song, for the hit “Shallow,” though Cooper was snubbed in the director’s race.

“Vice,” the Dick Cheney biopic starring an unrecognizable Christian Bale as George W. Bush’s vice president, also received eight nominations. Bale looks to continue his award season sweep with a nod for best actor; Amy Adams, who plays his wife, Lynne Cheney, was nominated for best actress.

Meanwhile, “Black Panther” made history, as the groundbreaking box office smash — which had seven nominations overall — became the first superhero movie to be nominated for best picture. The film, which grossed $1.3 billion worldwide, further shattered the myth that predominantly black casts are a financial risk for international audiences.

Rounding out the best picture category is “BlacKkKlansman,” Spike Lee’s drama about the true story of a 1970s black police officer in Colorado Springs who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan to learn information about the hate group’s activities; “Green Book,” the polarizing film about black jazz pianist Don Shirley and his white driver, Tony Vallelonga, as they travel together in the Jim Crow South; and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the Queen biopic that critics disliked but raked in nearly $800 million worldwide at the box office.

This has been a particularly controversial lead-up to the Oscars, starting with the outcry over the announcement of a new “popular film” category, which the film academy quickly shelved once it received backlash and was dubbed the “‘Black Panther’ award.” Last week, the Screen Actors Guild accused the academy of pressuring celebrities not to present at any other award shows. And of course, the show is still host-less: Kevin Hart dropped out after he came under fire for past homophobic jokes and tweets.

The Academy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 24 on ABC.

This post will update frequently with instant analysis (refresh to update.)

The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards:

Best picture

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

“Vice”

Immediate reaction: The academy has struggled with rewarding popular films, going so far as to create (and quickly drop) a new popular film category in September. The nominations of blockbusters such as “Black Panther,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “A Star is Born” prove such a category might not be necessary.

Also notable: “Green Book” managed to earn a nod, despite several weeks of controversy, including allegations of sexual harassment against director Peter Farrelly and the surfacing of racist tweets by co-screenwriter Nick Vallelonga, the real-life son of Tony Vallelonga, who Viggo Mortensen portrays in the movie.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” also courted its fair share of controversy, including sexual assault claims against director Bryan Singer. Though he is the credited director of the film, Dexter Fletcher actually finished making it.

Best actress in a leading role

Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Immediate reaction: Following her surprising (it was a surprise to her after all) Golden Globe win, Glenn Close has been generating plenty of Oscars buzz. Another surprise: She’s never won an Oscar before, despite her six previous nominations. This could be her year, but she’ll have to beat out a packed slate, including: Olivia Colman, who has long been considered the front-runner in this category; first-time actress Yalitza Aparicio in “Roma”; and Melissa McCarthy, whose dramatic turn in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” brings her a second Oscar nomination (she was nominated in 2012 for “Bridesmaids”).

Best actor in a leading role

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Immediate reaction: There are no real surprises here, since all of these actors have gotten their share of love this awards season. But some might be disappointed that the academy overlooked John David Washington’s superb performance in Spike Lee’s “BlackKklansman,” especially considering Driver’s best supporting actor nod. And fans of the critically acclaimed (but perpetually overlooked) “First Reformed” will note a glaring snub for Ethan Hawke.

Given how the other categories (not to mention, award shows) have stacked up, we’re inclined to think this is a race between Cooper, Bale and Malek.

Best director

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Pawel Pawlikowski “Cold War”

Immediate reaction: Poor Bradley Cooper. It became fairly clear during the run-up to “A Star is Born” that the first-time director was beaming with pride over his debut, leading many to think he would secure a best director nod instead of best actor. No such luck — but, really, who can complain about a best actor nod?

Almost as surprising — though much more welcome — than the snubbing of Cooper is the inclusion of Pawel Pawlikowski for “Cold War,” a film that shares many similarities with “A Star Is Born.” The Polish filmmaker's movie, set in both Poland and France, follows a young singer who falls in love with a musical director during the late 1940s through the 1960s.

That said, this category remains Alfonso Cuarón’s to lose. His autobiographical movie, “Roma,” not only wowed critics, but has become symbolic of a changing industry — it was released simultaneously on Netflix and in select theaters, which is highly unusual.

Also notable: Despite being one of America’s most acclaimed directors for more than three decades, this marks Spike Lee’s first nomination for directing.

Actress in a supporting role

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Immediate reaction: Regina King has swept awards season so far for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” in which she plays the mother of a pregnant young woman whose fiancé is falsely accused of rape. While she’s the likely favorite, this category played out pretty much as expected, though many expected Claire Foy to get a nod for her role as Neil Armstrong’s wife, Janet, in “First Man.”

Actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Best animated feature film

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Immediate reaction: “Incredibles 2” and “Raph Breaks the Internet” are popular films that have met critical acclaim and also have powerhouse studios behind them. Either could take the trophy. But we expect to see a lot of Oscar viewers cheering for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which earned a pleasantly surprising win at the Golden Globes earlier this month and has continued to rack up awards this season. Miles Morales is indeed the one to watch here. Also noteworthy: Peter Ramsey, who directed the superhero feature, is the first African American director nominated in this category.

Best original song

“All The Stars,” “Black Panther”

“I’ll Fight,” “RBG”

“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” “Mary Poppins Returns”

“Shallow,” “A Star Is Born”

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Immediate reaction: This is Lady Gaga’s race to lose. “Shallow,” that memeable marquee song from “A Star Is Born,” already won the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award for this category. But the academy gave no love for “Girl in the Movies” from Netflix’s “Dumplin’,” which was nominated for a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award; instead, they recognized another country tune, “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”

Best original screenplay

“The Favourite,” Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón

“First Reformed,” Paul Schrader

“Green Book,” Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly

“Vice,” Adam McKay

Best adapted screenplay

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

“If Beale Street Could Talk,” Barry Jenkins

“BlacKkKlansman,” Spike Lee, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott

“A Star Is Born,” Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

Immediate reaction: Though many think of novels as the usual source for adapted screenplays, this year brought a few interesting twists. “A Star is Born” is, of course, based on three previous films by the same name, the first appearing in 1937. Meanwhile, “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” -- the Coen brothers' Netflix film comprised of six Western vignettes -- is based on a series of short stories the duo wrote during the past few decades. “If Beale Street Could Talk,” meanwhile, was a more traditional adaptation -- it’s based on the 1974 novel of the same name by James Baldwin.

Best foreign language film

“Capernaum” (Lebanon)

“Cold War” (Poland)

“Never Look Away” (Germany)

“Roma” (Mexico)

“Shoplifters” (Japan)

Immediate reaction: No big surprises here. Mexico’s “Roma,” which is tied for the most-nominated film this year with “The Favourite,” has a decent chance at sweeping several categories. Another frontrunner: Poland’s “Cold War,” Pawel Pawlikowski’s follow-up to “Ida.” (That movie won in this category and in best cinematography in 2015). “Burning” from South Korea did not receive a nomination, though. If it had, it would have been the country’s first since the 1960s.

Best documentary

“Free Solo”

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

“Minding the Gap”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“RBG”

Immediate reaction: The most immediate snub for this category was obvious to many on Tuesday morning: Uh, where is “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” The feel-good, tear-inducing doc about Fred Rogers and “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” became a minor phenomenon this summer when it earned $22 million, an extremely high number for a documentary. The other big documentary of the summer, “RBG,” landed a nomination as expected.

Best cinematography

“Cold War,” Lukasz Zal

“The Favourite,” Robbie Ryan

“Never Look Away,” Caleb Deschanel

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón

“A Star Is Born,” Matthew Libatique

Best visual effects

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Christopher Robin”

“First Man”

“Ready Player One”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Immediate reaction: This is one of the categories in which blockbusters are often rewarded, and this year is no different. “Avengers: Infinity War” was the highest grossing movie of 2018, and it leads the pack here — along with Steven Spielberg’s flashy, CGI-packed “Ready Player One.” That said, the exclusion of Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” is surprising, especially considering its nods for best picture and production design.

Best production design

“Black Panther”

“Roma”

“First Man”

“The Favourite”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

Immediate reaction: This category often praises the most transformative aspect of movies: the ability to create an entirely new world. With that in mind, “Black Panther” is a strong contender, as the movie is mostly set in the entirely fictional (and entirely realized) African country of Wakanda. “Roma,” meanwhile, recreates a neighborhood in Mexico City that has changed drastically after an earthquake tore through it in 1985.

Best film editing

“BlacKkKlansman,” Barry Alexander Brown

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Ottman

“The Favourite,” Yorgos Mavropsaridis

“Green Book,” Patrick J. Don Vito

“Vice,” Hank Corwin

Best original score

“Black Panther,” Ludwig Goransson

“BlacKkKlansman,” Terence Blanchard

“If Beale Street Could Talk,” Nicholas Britell

“Isle of Dogs,” Alexandre Desplat

“Mary Poppins Returns,” Marc Shaiman

Best costume design

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” Mary Zophres

“Black Panther,” Ruth Carter

“The Favourite,” Sandy Powell

“Mary Poppins Returns,” Sandy Powell

“Mary Queen of Scots,” Alexandra Byrne

Best makeup and hair styling

“Border,” Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer

“Mary Queen of Scots,” Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks

“Vice,” Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney

Best sound editing

“First Man”

“A Quiet Place”

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Roma”

Best sound mixing

“A Star Is Born”

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Roma”

Best documentary short subject

“Black Sheep”

“End Game”

“Lifeboat”

“A Night at the Garden”

“Period. End of Sentence.”

Best animated short film

“Animal Behaviour”

“Bao”

“Late Afternoon”

“One Small Step”

“Weekends”

Best live action short film

“Detainment”

“Fauve”

“Marguerite”

“Mother”

“Skin”

Read more:

The lead-up to this year’s Oscars ceremony just got even more dramatic

If the academy wants an A-list host for the Oscars, good luck

The Oscars always get it wrong. Here are the real best pictures of the past 42 years.