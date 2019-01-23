

By Roz Chast, from "Can't We Talk About Something More Pleasant?" (Bloomsbury)

Some of the best memoir comics, including Alison Bechdel’s “Fun Home” and Marjane Satrapi’s “Chicken With Plums,” have received brilliant adaptations in recent years. Roz Chast acclaimed memoir may find a similarly rich new life through performance.

Chast’s best-selling “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?,” a deeply funny and poignant graphic novel about family, life transitions and eldercare, will be adapted into a half-hour TV series, Variety reports.

Chast, who is best known as an iconic cartoonist drawing for the New Yorker, is looking forward to how her idiosyncratic New York parents will be portrayed.

“I’m very excited to see what happens,” Chast tells The Washington Post. “I imagine it will be a strange, though hopefully strange-good, experience.”

The showrunner will be Sheila R. Lawrence, the Emmy-winning veteran of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Ugly Betty.” She wrote the pilot, which will be directed by Ken Kwapis (“The Office”).

Kwapis, Alexandra Beattie, Shivani Rawat and Monica Levinson will be executive producers.

“Can’t We Talk” is an expertly textured tale that Chast wrote after her parents died in their 90s. The graphic memoir won the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Kirkus Prize, and was a finalist for the National Book Award for nonfiction and the Thurber Prize.

Chast recently received a “Masters Series” career retrospective at her alma mater, the School of Visual Arts.