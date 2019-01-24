

Dina Lohan and Anthony Scaramucci on "Celebrity Big Brother." (Monty Brinton/CBS /Monty Brinton/CBS )

Anthony Scaramucci is out after another brief tenure, but this time it’s not from the White House. The short-lived former communications director for President Trump has left “Celebrity Big Brother,” he revealed.

“The Mooch” told an audience at a forum in Davos, Switzerland, that his “Celebrity Big Brother” stint was behind him, per a TMZ video. And unlike the public drama that accompanied his other infamous ouster, the circumstances surrounding his departure from the reality TV show are a bit mysterious. He wasn’t kicked off the show in the last episode that aired, but it was evident from a live feed on Wednesday that he wasn’t around. The show tweeted after fans discussed Scaramucci’s absence that “all may not be as it seems.” Mmmmkay.

Scaramucci used the confusion to — you guessed it — hype the show. “You have to tune in on Friday to find out what happened,” he said, explaining that he had signed a confidentiality agreement that prevented him from offering any spoilers. “There’s a bit of a cliffhanger.”

Eagle eyes on #BBCeleb #BBLF spotted a missing Houseguest. Always expect the unexpected and tune in to see what happens. All may not be what it seems: https://t.co/JSEwvp776y pic.twitter.com/JPhM912m9j — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 23, 2019

And just like his 11 days in the Trump administration, Scaramucci apparently has no regrets about his blink-and-you’d-miss-it reality show career. “It was a lot of fun for me,” he said in Davos.

The hedge fund manager is already lining up other gigs in addition to his investment firm, SkyBridge Capital: In May, he will be interviewing former White House chief of staff John Kelly at the “global thought leadership” conference Scaramucci founded.

Um, wait, isn’t Kelly the very guy who fired him? “It was brutal and humiliating and I’m not going to back away from that,” he said about getting canned by Kelly, in an interview from Davos with Bloomberg — though he said he blamed only himself for it. He said he had reached out to his former boss, who has also since left the White House, and invited him in the spirit of reconciliation. “He loves the country and I love the country and I want to bury the hatchet with him,” he said. “We have to send a message of unity to people in the United States.”