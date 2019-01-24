It’s the natural course of news when an image goes viral. The follow-up days of digging, debate and spun narrative all labor toward owning the answer to one question: What are the politics behind the optics?
In the case of last week’s standoff at the feet of the Lincoln Memorial, involving Kentucky high school students, a tribal elder and several members of the Hebrew Israelites, the snapshots and videos sparked national controversy precisely because the opposing characters appeared to be so clearly drawn — instant symbols not only of divisive times, but also of longer-standing conflicts.
As drumming elder Nathan Phillips and Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann speak out this week, the battle over what their shared pictures mean and reflect — and how they are appropriated — continues through media and social media.
Here is how some of the nation’s cartoonists are adapting those images for their own political metaphors.
[There’s a border between Trump and the truth, according to cartoons]
Nick Anderson (WPWG):
Jack Ohman (Sacramento Bee):
Monte Wolverton (Cagle Cartoons):