

By R.J. Matson/CagleCartoons.com 2019 (by R.J. Matson / CagleCartoons.com 2019 )

President Trump calls her Nancy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) calls him Mr. President. And in their political showdown during the shutdown, their every public word is freighted with meaning and messaging.

On Wednesday, Trump said in a letter to Pelosi that he would deliver his State of the Union address “on time, on schedule” and “on location” next week. Within hours, though, he relented, acknowledging “her prerogative” to postpone his speech until after the shutdown is over.

Here is how some cartoonists are depicting the ongoing tussle of political power:

Monte Wolverton (Cagle Cartoons):



By Monte Wolverton/CagleCartoons.com 2019 (by Monte Wolverton / CagleCartoons.com 2019)

Bruce Plante (Tulsa World):



By Bruce Plante/Tulsa World/CagleCartoons.com 2019 (by Bruce Plante / Tulsa World 2019)

Dave Whamond (Cagle Cartoons):



By Dave Whamond/Cagle Cartoons 2019 (by Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons 2019)

Lisa Benson (WPWG):



By Lisa Benson/WPWG 2019 (by Lisa Benson / WPWG 2019 )

Signe Wilkinson (Philly.com):



By Signe Wilkinson/Philly.com/WPWG 2019 (by Signe Wilkinson / Philly.com 2019)

Tom Toles (The Washington Post):