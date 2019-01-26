

We know making a movie is not easy. You creators out there have our empathy! There’s the time, the money, the pressure — you’re corralling so many moving parts as you take an idea and try to make it something compelling or, at the very least, watchable.

But there’s also a particular art to making an awful movie, and in turn, to writing a scathing review of said movie.

According to critics, “Serenity,” the new Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway release, is the latest “wow, i can’t believe this exists???” work of art.

Sometimes, a movie is so bad it gets ascribed to the bad-movie genre. But that’s not all bad; such movies can develop cult followings, or heck, even inspire separate, Oscar nominated-movies (“The Room,” anyone?).

The clouds have been ominous for “Serenity” for some time. Writer-director Steven Knight was behind such well-received movies as “Dirty Pretty Things” and “Locke.” But his latest project got bumped from an October (read: awards season) release date to January, the dumping ground of cinema.

Billed as a neo-noir thriller, “Serenity” also involves large tuna; unsexy sex scenes; domestic violence; murder for hire; McConaughey’s butt; and a bonkers plot twist we can’t write about without spoiling everything. And as of Friday afternoon, it had a 21 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, based on 68 critic reviews.

The actors who starred in “Serenity” aren’t immune to the mostly negative feedback. The movie “asks a lot of the audience. It exists outside cut-and-dry, black-and-white moralizing, beyond the realm of ‘thumbs up’ and ‘thumbs down,’ ‘it sucked,'" Hathaway wrote on Instagram last week. “It will need some analysis and conversation after. Good.”

The actress also directly addressed the reviews, writing Thursday on Instagram that “some critics get” the movie “and, like me, find it interesting, moving, ambitious and different, and for some it just doesn’t work. That’s cool- there is no failure, only learned events, not everyone has to like everything, and the critical response doesn’t change my feelings about the movie. However, other people’s time and money are not to be taken for granted, so I just want to be clear: I endorse the movie, many critics don’t.”

All the buzz, however overtly negative it may be, could still inspire moviegoers to want to see what the fuss is all about. Here’s a rundown of some of the most scathing lines about “Serenity."