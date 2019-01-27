

Steve Martin takes on Roger Stone in SNL's cold open. (NBC)

When “Saturday Night Live” didn’t have access to famous guest stars last season, its cold open often took the form of a Fox News show. It’s an easy way to tackle the week’s news while allowing the cast to showcase a number of different impersonations.

So when this week’s cold open took on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” it seemed the show was going to have the odd celebrity-free cold open. That made it even more shocking to see Steve Martin appear as Roger Stone — complete with a reference to his and Dan Aykroyd’s famous sketch about the Festrunk Brothers (i.e., “two wild and crazy guys").

First, though, the sketch caught up on the week’s bloated news load, busting it open like an overstuffed piñata. Alex Moffat portrayed Carlson with a frighteningly accurate impersonation, beginning the show by saying, “I’m like if those shorts with the little whales on them came to life.”

He first addressed “President Trump’s ”heroic end“ to the shutdown: “It did take him 35 days but he was finally able to get no wall.” Quickly, Carlson is joined by fellow Fox host Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong) to discuss the “crisis at our border [which] rages on.”

“Now Jeanine, I’m going to smugly ask a question that I already know the answer to and, a warning to our viewers, my voice will get very high,” Moffat’s Carlson says to begin the interview. “These Democrats, do they want MS-13 invading their towns and tying up their hands and feet with duct tape?”

“Sadly, the answer to that question is si, señor. At this point MS-13 is getting so brazen, they’re promoting their own holiday in America. It’s called ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado,’” Strong’s Pirro responds, referencing the violent film about drug trafficking that came out earlier this year.

Adds the show’s Pirro: “We have to take a Marie Kondo approach to cleaning up this country. If something doesn’t spark joy, throw it out. And you know what doesn’t spark joy in me? Guatemalans.”

Finally, the show’s Carlson asks, “Weren’t the furloughed government workers happy to go without pay because they believe in the president and the wall?” It’s a reference to a common talking point Trump has repeated throughout the shutdown, with very little to no evidence backing it.

“Definitely not, but absolutely yes,” the show’s Pirro responds. “I spoke with dozens of TSA workers, and they said they were so honored to work for free. And then they did the universal gesture for jerking off. That’s how excited they were.”

Next up, Kate McKinnon once again took on an aging white man in the Trump administration, this time portraying “Secretary of Commerce and man of the people Wilbur Ross.” The actual Ross recently got into hot water when he said he didn’t “really quite understand why” some furloughed workers were visiting food banks, and he suggested they take out a loan. Even President Trump criticized the statement, saying “Perhaps he should have said it differently.”

The show’s Ross explains his comment: “I simply meant there were other ways of getting money, like they could have liquidated some of their stocks or sold one of their paintings. I mean, even if they sold a lesser Picasso, that’s still going to get you through a week or two of yacht maintenance.”

“Maybe I do sleep in one of the cocoons from the movie ‘Coccon.' That doesn’t mean I live in a bubble,” the show’s Ross says. “I live in a cocoon.”

Finally, Martin makes his appearance as Stone, the longtime Trump associate who was recently indicted by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who accused him of him of lying, obstruction and witness tampering. The indictment claims that Stone “sought to gather information about hacked Democratic Party emails at the direction of an unidentified senior Trump campaign official and engaged in extensive efforts to keep secret the details of those actions,” according to a report by The Washington Post.

“I’m just a poor, helpless old man. I’m 66! I’m almost as old as Sting,” Martin’s Stone says after considerable prompting by the show’s Carlson. “The whole [arrest] experience was so harrowing, and afterwards I could only manage one radio interview. And a speech from the steps of courthouse. And two appearances on television. It’s horrible!”

He also discloses that he’s broke from the legal battles because nobody will buy his books. (“They’re bad!” he declares.) But, the show’s Stone “set up a donation page based on a phrase people have been yelling at me, called ‘Hey Roger, go fund yourself!’”

Finally, the show’s Stone makes clear “I’m just a normal and straightforward guy, " a direct reference to Martin’s character from the late 1970s.

It isn’t surprising that the show included a guest star, but the fact that it wasn’t Alec Baldwin portraying the president — a mainstay at this point — might throw some longtime viewers off. But a change of pace is always welcome, as is Steve Martin.