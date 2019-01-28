

Actor Patrick Stewart attended the Alfalfa Club dinner in Washington on Saturday night. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Hey, isn’t that . . . Sir Patrick Stewart, renowned British actor of stage and screen, tooling around Washington this weekend?

Stewart, whose signature bald pate makes it just a bit difficult for him to go incognito, was spotted at Georgetown pizza haven Il Canale on Saturday, a spy says, where he gamely posed for pictures with staff, we’re told. Later, he mixed with Washington’s swells at the annual dinner of the ultraexclusive Alfalfa Club.

Celebrities aren’t typically a feature of the organization’s dinner, where you’re more likely to bump into a Cabinet secretary or a business tycoon than a Hollywood import. But Stewart was no novelty act — he was a guest of Alfalfa member William McSweeny, a businessman and former top aide to President Lyndon Johnson, who met Stewart through his work supporting the theater (he’s an emeritus trustee of the Shakespeare Theatre Company).

McSweeny tells us that his longtime pal, who harbors an interest in U.S. politics, enjoyed the dinner — and that it seemed Stewart’s fascination with pols was mutual. “I got a big kick out of watching all the VIPs do double takes when they recognized him,” McSweeny said.