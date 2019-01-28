

Adam Driver, left, Annette Bening and Jon Hamm, cast members in "The Report," pose at the premiere of the film during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 26 in Park City, Utah. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Snagged at Sundance for reportedly $14 million by Amazon Studios, “The Report” is already being heralded as better than that other movie about the Bush administration, the Oscar-nominated “Vice.”

No, you won’t get to see a flashy Hollywood star put on the pounds and the prosthetics as Golden Globe winner Christian Bale did as Richard B. Cheney in “Vice,” but “The Report” boasts an A-list cast of glamorous faces gone Washington. Its star is Adam Driver, as a real-life Senate staffer named Daniel Jones who was charged with investigating the CIA’s use of torture after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and after six years delivers a 525-page report on the subject that shifted public perception of “enhanced interrogation techniques.”

Rounding out the cast is Annette Bening playing then-chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), and according to Vulture the film “makes you feel bad about every politician except Dianne Feinstein.” More than one review mentions the acting involved in Bening’s downturned lips. Jon Hamm of “Mad Men” plays President Barack Obama’s chief of staff, Denis McDonough. The Obama administration, which did not prosecute those involved in the CIA’s torture program, does not come off great.

According to Variety, Amazon Studios is planning a huge awards push for the film, which is also being compared to another award-wining investigation genre film, “Spotlight.” Amazon founder and CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos also owns The Washington Post.

“The Report” will be released in the fall.