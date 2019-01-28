Usually, the Screen Actors Guild Awards offer some hint to how the Academy Awards might play out — but after Sunday’s show, the field is more open than ever.

Groundbreaking superhero movie “Black Panther” won the night’s biggest prize, best cast in a motion picture, over fellow Oscar best picture nominees “A Star Is Born,” “BlacKkKlansman” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” A stunned Chadwick Boseman delivered a powerful speech, as he talked about the impact of a predominantly black cast in such a huge box office smash.

“We knew we had something special that we wanted to give the world,” said Boseman, who plays the title character. “That we could be full human beings in the roles that we were playing, that we could create a world that exemplified a world that we wanted to see.” (Read the transcript here.)

Meanwhile, Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) triumphed over Christian Bale as Dick Cheney (“Vice”), in the lead actor race; and Glenn Close (“The Wife”) edged out Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”) for lead actress. Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place”) nabbed the supporting actress trophy, though she isn’t nominated for an Oscar. The only category that looks solid is supporting actor, as Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”) continued his award season domination.

On the TV side, Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” swept the comedy categories, while NBC’s “This Is Us” beat the cable and streaming heavy-hitters to win best ensemble in a drama. A complete list of winners and nominees is below; here are 10 highlights from the two-hour show, which aired on TNT and TBS.

John Krasinski’s tears during Emily Blunt’s speech.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, who have been married since 2010 and have two young daughters, solidified their standing as one of the most charming Hollywood couples. Blunt won best supporting actress for her role as a grieving mother in “A Quiet Place,” the horror movie directed by and co-starring Krasinski. She dedicated most of her speech to her husband, who was immediately in tears.

“I’m going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly,” she said, as the camera zoomed in on Krasinski, who looked like he was trying not to lose it. “You are a stunning filmmaker. I’m so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you. Thank you for giving me the part. You would have been in major trouble if you hadn’t; you didn’t really have an option. But thank you.”



John Krasinski and Emily Blunt arrive at the SAG Awards. (Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE/REX)

Emily Blunt delivering a beautiful speech that makes John Krasinski tear up (2019) pic.twitter.com/tAX6b78pfp — Blunt Doing Things (@EBdoingthings) January 28, 2019

Patricia Arquette thanked special counsel Robert Mueller.

Most stars avoided mentioning politics during the show. That is, until Patricia Arquette picked up her trophy for actress in a TV movie or limited series for Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora.”

After she gushed over fellow nominee Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”) and urged production companies to pay their employees overtime, she added one more thing: "Thank you, Robert Mueller and everyone working to make sure that we have sovereignty for the United States of America.”



Patricia Arquette speaks at the SAG Awards. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Geoffrey Owens’s cameo.

Last fall, a photo of actor Geoffrey Owens (known for playing the Huxtables’ son-in-law on “The Cosby Show") working at Trader Joe’s went viral, and then sparked immediate backlash as people criticized those who were shaming his second job. Owens, who wound up quitting after the photos caused such a stir, appeared in the beginning SAG Awards segment where a few actors briefly share their stories. As soon as he appeared on the screen, there were huge cheers from the audience.

“Somewhere in the middle of the road of my life, I found myself in the dark wood of unemployment and debt,” he said. “But instead of switching careers like a sane person, I took a job at a local Trader Joe’s to see if I could hang in there with my career. And it has actually worked out pretty well.”



Geoffrey Owens appears on screen at the SAG Awards. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“This Is Us” won best drama ensemble.

These days, broadcast shows are lucky just to get a seat at the table at award shows — and NBC’s “This Is Us” shocked everyone by beating out the last season of FX’s “The Americans” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale," along with Netflix’s “Ozark” and AMC’s “Better Call Saul.”

“Thank you so much for embracing a show that is about life and its unpredictable loss and its sweet, sweet victories and inclusivity,” said Justin Hartley, who ended his speech on behalf of the cast on this puzzling note: “Thank you to all of our parents up here for feeling randy, otherwise we wouldn’t be here. So thank you for that, too.”



Cast members of “This Is Us” accept the best drama ensemble prize. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Sandra Oh’s speech.

Given that “Killing Eve” is poised to win a lot of awards during its run, it’s a good thing that Sandra Oh is so good at acceptance speeches. The actress got emotional as she thanked several actors who told her words she would never forget.

“Alfre Woodard. . . in 1997, she whispered in my ear, ‘I’m so proud of you out there. We fight the same fight,’ ” Oh said. “Jamie Foxx, in 2006, pulled me aside and he said, ‘Keep going.’ And in 2017, Lena Waithe, she just embraced me and said, ‘You already won. It’s in the work.’ ”



Sandra Oh accepts the award for female actor in a drama series. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner)

Alan Alda’s lifetime achievement award.

The veteran actor was given the Lifetime Achievement Award (presented by Tom Hanks) and injected some optimism into the room in a very well-received speech. The 83-year-old said he’s been looking back at his life a lot lately, and thinking about what it meant to be an actor.

“When we get a chance to act, it’s our job, at least in part, to get inside a character’s head and to search for a way to see the life from that person’s point of view, another person’s vision of the world. And then to let an audience experience that,” Alda said. “It may never be more urgent to see the world through another person’s eyes than when the culture is divided so sharply. Actors can help, at least a little, just by doing what we do. . . So my wish for all of us is: Let’s stay playful, let’s have fun and let’s keep searching. It can’t solve everything, but it wouldn’t hurt.”



Alan Alda, left, accepts the Life Achievement award while Tom Hanks applauds. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Jason Bateman’s speech.

Throughout the night, many actors made sure to thank workers in the Screen Actors Guild who aren’t in the spotlight. Jason Bateman, who won the drama actor trophy for Netflix’s “Ozark," encouraged aspiring actors not to give up, because one role (like his gig on “Arrested Development”) can change everything: “You’re just one job away,” he said. “You’re plenty talented, and hang in there.”



Jason Bateman at the SAG Awards. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner)

Tracy Morgan.

Tracy Morgan presented best comedy ensemble (which went to Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), but before he did, he reminded everyone that he once won the same award with the cast of “30 Rock” — and then made an unexpected reference to the car crash in 2015 that almost killed him.

“Trust me when I say as a former winner, if you win this award tonight and get hit by a Walmart truck and survive with all your arms and legs, you gonna be set for life,” Morgan said, as several in the audience gasped. “You can trust that.”



Tracy Morgan onstage during the SAG Awards. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Darren Criss’s speech.

Designer Gianni Versace’s family has made it known that they’re not fans of FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” in which Darren Criss portrays Versace’s killer, Andrew Cunanan. When Criss won the award for best actor in a TV movie or limited series, he carefully addressed the criticism without getting into specifics.

“For any of the families and friends of those that are still affected by the destruction that [Cunanan] wrought, I hope that they know our goal was not to make a spectacle of their tragedy, but to create a positive dialogue about social issues and bring to justice things that were in the shadows,” he said.



Darren Criss accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Megan Mullally as host.

Oh right, the show had a host! Mullally only had a brief monologue and a few comedy bits, though she got serious at one point as she thanked the SAG-AFTRA union. She said her father was a struggling actor in Los Angeles in the 1950s, but he appeared in the pilot of “The Twilight Zone.” Recently, she said, even though her father died in 1992, he got a check in the mail — because multiple airlines have started to license the show for in-flight entertainment. Mullally held up the check to show that even years later, people can get residuals, “thanks to SAG-AFTRA.”



Host Megan Mullally holds up her late father’s residual check for an episode of “The Twilight Zone.” (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

MOVIES

CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

“A Star Is Born”

“Black Panther” – winner

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody” – winner

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Glenn Close, “The Wife” – winner

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” – winner

Timothée Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place” – winner

Margot Robbie, “Mary Queen of Scots”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther” – winner

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

TELEVISION

ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES

“The Americans” (FX)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC) – winner

MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix) – winner

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

John Krasinski, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (Amazon)

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Julia Garner, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” (BBC America) – winner

Robin Wright, “House of Cards” (Netflix)

ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Barry” (HBO)

“GLOW” (Netflix)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon) – winner

MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO) Henry Winkler,

“Barry” (HBO)

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon) – winner

FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon) – winner

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Alison Brie, “GLOW” (Netflix)

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)

MALE ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso” (National Geographic)

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX) – winner

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

Anthony Hopkins, “King Lear” (Amazon)

Bill Pullman, “The Sinner” (USA Network)

FEMALE ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects” (HBO)

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects” (HBO)

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime) – winner

Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Emma Stone, “Maniac” (Netflix)

STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A TV COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Glow” (Netflix) – winner

“Marvel’s Daredevil” (Netflix)

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (Amazon)

“The Walking Dead” (AMC)

“Westworld” (HBO)