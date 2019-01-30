

Ariana Grande attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 in New York on Dec. 6, 2018. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Ariana Grande shouts out girls with tattoos in the first verse of her new hit single “7 Rings,” and revealed some fresh ink of her own Tuesday night to celebrate the song.

“This felt super good @kanenavasard jk (everyone thinks this a fake hand but it’s indeed.... my hand,” Grande wrote in an Instagram post showing off her Japanese palm tattoo, which has since been deleted.

But Grande’s fans and critics alerted her that “七輪,” doesn’t signify “7 rings” as she probably intended. In Japanese, the characters translate to “shichirin” — a small barbecue grill.

Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings. 😭 If you want to know about 七輪, just google “SHICHIRIN” pic.twitter.com/HuQM2EwI62 — *amo* (@hey__amo) January 30, 2019

As Koatku notes, the kanji character “七” means “seven” and “輪” means hoop, circle or ring, though she has posted photos of herself studying the language in the past.

When those characters are combined, however, the meaning becomes completely different.

“When we translate 七輪 in English directly, it means “Seven Rings,” one Instagram user wrote. “BUT!! In Japan, the word 七輪 is used for a portable clay stove used for cooking!!!!!!!!”

Grande later acknowledged the mistake, writing in now-deleted tweets that she forgot the additional characters in the tattoo, which should’ve read “七つの指輪.”

“Indeed, I left out “つの指” which should have gone in between,” Grande wrote, using an expletive to indicate that the process was painful. “ . . . But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time.”

She continued, “also.....huge fan of tiny bbq grills.”

The tattoo artist Grande tagged her in post, Kane Navasard, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon. He posted a photo of Grande’s tatted-up hand to his Instagram Tuesday and tagged the singer, writing, “If you didn’t know, @arianagrande is a G.”

Ironically, the correct Japanese translation of “7 Rings” can be seen at the 12-second mark in the song’s music video. A photo of the misspelled hand tattoo was still published to Grande’s official Japanese Twitter account late Wednesday afternoon:

Read more:

To understand culture in 2018, you must understand Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett assaulted in Chicago in potential hate crime