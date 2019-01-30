

A panel from "Billionaire Buttinsky." (Jen Sorensen) ((Jen Sorensen 2019) )

Howard Schultz has whipped up the 2020 presidential conversation this week as if custom-ordered by American cartoonists. But as an extra-dark horse, just what type of candidate would the former Starbucks chief executive be, exactly, in the view of editorial artists — perhaps a bracing Breakfast Nader Blend, an aromatic John Anderson or a full-mouthed order of peak Perot?

“I found it fun to draw Schultz, even if he’s not the most easily caricaturable in terms of physical appearance,” says Jen Sorensen, who created her new comic, “Billionaire Buttinsky,” after Schultz announced Sunday on “60 Minutes” that he was seriously considering a presidential run in 2020 as an independent.

“What makes him so mockable is his attitude that he’s bringing bold new insights to the political conversation, when all he does is spew self-aggrandizing platitudes,” continues Sorensen, a past Herblock Prize recipient.

“He’s so out of step with the political moment, it would be hilarious — except for the fact that he could do real damage,” says the left-leaning cartoonist, referring to the prospect that Schultz could siphon away Democratic votes in an “I drink your macchiato,” Daniel Plainview type of effect.



(Jack Ohman/Sacramento Bee/Washington Post Writers Group) (by Jack Ohman / Sacramento Bee / WPWG 2019)

Meanwhile, Sacramento Bee cartoonist Jack Ohman, who draws Schultz’s candidacy as finding no takers, says: “No, I wouldn’t like to see him run. Not only that, I am going to Dunkin' for coffee going forward.”

Here is how some cartoons are roasting Schulz’s potential candidacy:

Clay Bennett (Chattanooga Times Free Press):



(Clay Bennett/Chattanooga Times Free Press/Washington Post Writers Group) (by Clay Bennett / Chattanooga Times Free Press / WPWG 2019)

Pat Bagley (Salt Lake Tribune):



(Pat Bagley/Salt Lake Tribune/Cagle Cartoons) (by Pat Bagley / Salt Lake Tribune / CagleCartoons.com 2019)

R.J. Matson (CQ Roll Call):



(R.J. Matson/CQ Roll Call/Cagle Cartoons) (by R.J. Matson / CQ Roll Call / CagleCartoons.com 2019)

Bob Englehart (Cagle Cartoons):



(Bob Englehart/Cagle Cartoons) (by Bob Englehardt / Cagle Cartoons 2019 )

Lisa Benson (WPWG):



by Lisa Benson (WPWG) (by Lisa Benson (WPWG))

Tom Toles (The Washington Post):