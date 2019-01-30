

One day we will sit our grandchildren on our knee and reflect on years past. We’ll talk about the great politicians of our time who helped shape the nation. John McCain. Barack Obama. Cardi B?

The “I Like It” rapper, who thrust herself into the political spotlight two weeks ago when she ranted about the government shutdown in a viral Instagram video, was just invited to spend time with the Iowa Democrats while she’s there for a concert in May.

“As the center of the IA Caucuses, we have been honored to host @TeamPelosi, @CecileRichards, @KamalaHarris, @SenGillibrand, @PramilaJayapal, @Grace4NY, and many powerful women leaders,” the Polk County dems tweeted Tuesday. “It only makes sense to invite @iamcardib to a reception of her choice while she’s here in May.”

The invite comes just a few days after the rapper responded to a petition (started by late-night host Stephen Colbert) to have her deliver the State of the Union rebuttal on behalf of the Democratic Party. “Why not,” she wrote. “I get straight to the point. Government shutdown over.”

Cardi’s recent politically charged social media posts have gained considerable attention. The Instagram video in which she blasted Trump and defended Obama’s government shutdown in 2013 over health care has been watched more than 18 million times, including by lawmakers who debated sharing the post with their followers.

“Trying to decide whether or not to retweet the Cardi B video,” wrote Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), to which Chris Murphy, a Democratic senator from Connecticut responded, “Omg, I had the same argument with myself 30 minutes ago!”

A few days later, Cardi got into a Twitter spat with conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, who had mocked the rapper’s seemingly newfound activism.

“Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020,″ Lahren wrote. Cardi’s succinct — and heavily retweeted response? “Leave me alone I will dogwalk you,”

But don’t read too much into Cardi’s potential visit to the Midwestern caucus, historically a hotspot for presidential hopefuls. We can rule out a run for now: The 26-year-old doesn’t meet the minimum age requirement until 2028.