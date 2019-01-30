

Don't call him Superboy: A young clone of Superman tries to fill the superhero void in "Reign of the Supermen." (Warner Bros. Animation)

Ask anyone who grew up during the comic book hype machine that was the “death,” “reign” and “return” of Superman in the early ’90s, and many will tell you the path to adapting those characters to other mediums has been uneventful at best.

Not even the best NBA prospect at center of a generation, Shaquille O’Neal, could save the “Steel” movie of 1997.

Superboy? When he made it to the animated world of the “Young Justice” series, we got the always-in-a-bad-mood, black-T-shirt-wearing Superboy — instead of the ’90s “reign” version that realized being a genetic copy of Superman was the coolest thing.

The Cyborg Superman on the CW’s “Supergirl” live-action television series isn’t worth mentioning past this sentence, so I won’t go any further. Doomsday? He got his close-up in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” the most polarizing superhero movie ever.

To say all the great characters of the “death” and “reign” adventures haven’t been given their due is an understatement, especially in an entertainment era where superheroes are everywhere — from theaters to television to streaming.

Which is why “Reign of the Supermen,” available now on 4K, Blu-ray and digitally, feels like such a treat. If the live-action Superman movies of late had gone this route, they’d still be getting made.

“Reign of the Supermen,” the second part of Warner Bros. Animation-DC’s adaptation of the biggest Superman story of all time, is as satisfying as it is short, clocking in at 1 hour 27 minutes despite featuring no less than five Supermen.

In part one of the series, Superman was killed by the hulking mad Doomsday; in part two, four Supermen rise from the ashes to take his place.

Could any of them possibly be the real Superman come back to life? Half of them are eliminated from contention. There’s the teenager claiming to be a clone of the Last Son of Krypton who hates being called Superboy, and Steel-John Henry Irons, a tech-genius who builds a suit of armor to fight crime and honor the memory of Superman.

But then there are the other two. The Eradicator, drenched in Kryptonian lore and an unparalleled suit, looks just like Superman, but with different powers (energy blasts via the hands) and weaknesses (optical sensitivity to light that forces him to wear a visor). And Cyborg Superman, who despite saying all the right things, doesn’t surprise anyone when he tries to eventually destroy everyone.

I mean, look at the guy.



The Cyborg Superman. (Warner Bros. Animation)

The greatness of this connected, animated straight-to-home-video universe that Warner Bros. and DC have been building over the last decade is they can take bolder storytelling chances — the sort that might not make it out of the meeting room of a major Hollywood studio for fear of losing the “general audience” — and create adventures for dedicated hardcore fans.



Steel is an armored hero who hopes to inspire, just like the original Man of Steel. (Warner Bros. Animation)

That said, you will probably watch “Reign of the Supermen” wishing they spent a little more time individually with each Superman. One minute, all the “S’s” are rumbling and battling it out with each other. The next, they’re picking sides when the real Superman finally does return.

It all happens quickly — the only gripe in an animated adventure that’s enjoyable from beginning to end. Superboy actually gets the most attention in “Reign” before the real-deal Man of Steel returns, with a focus on him learning that Lex Luthor (who is Superboy’s corporate sponsor in this movie) is also his co-DNA provider, alongside Superman’s genetic code.



The Eradicator looks the most like the real Superman, but his strong-armed justice doesn't match the original Last Son of Krypton's war on crime. (Warner Bros. Animation)

Major DC bad guy Darkseid and the Justice League feel like a side note during their appearances. That isn’t a bad thing. This movie is all about giving four of the coolest Superman characters ever created their dues: The creators know what people are coming here to see.

If you grew up loving this comic story line, getting lost in the art of Dan Jurgens’s Cyborg Superman, Jon Bogdanove’s Steel, Tom Grummett’s Superboy and Jackson Guice’s Eradicator, along with the story crafted by Jurgens, Roger Stern, Louise Simonson and Karl Kesel, you’ll thoroughly enjoy “Reign of the Supermen.”

If you’re discovering “Reign” for the first time, you’ll see this super-tale has aged quite well over the last quarter-century.

And just like in the comics, Superman’s mullet is there in all its ’90s glory when he comes back to life. Enjoy it.

