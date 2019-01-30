

President Trump's longtime friend and confidant Roger Stone leaves court in Washington on Jan. 29. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Hey isn’t that . . . a cable news hour’s worth of President Trump’s friends and enemies at Washington’s favorite power lunch spot?

Just before noon Tuesday, Trump’s longtime friend and political adviser Roger Stone — fresh from pleading not guilty to charges relating to the Russia investigation — showed up to the Palm, a veteran steakhouse on 19th Street Northwest, with an entourage of lawyers, security guards and a videographer.

“Every head in the room swiveled when he walked in,” said a source in the Palm’s dining room. And their collective heads were already dizzy after former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis took a booth in the back.

Not long after Stone showed up, dressed in court-appearance chic (crisp navy suit, coordinating pocket square), another political operator walked into the famous dining room: Lanny Davis, Michael Cohen’s former lawyer and current adviser. Davis arrived after Stone and was surprised to be in the same room as the Trump pal.

The two men — the Trump loyalist and the lawyer who represented the guy who flipped on the president — were seated at opposite ends of the restaurant (the Palm is used to such sticky situations) but apparently the discretion wasn’t necessary.

Stone not only eventually made his way over to Davis’s table, but the odd couple snapped more than a few photos together.

Our source’s take on the packed lunch hour? “This is like bizarro world.”