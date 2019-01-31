

Kim Kardashian West has been a consistent advocate for prison reform since taking up the case of Alice Marie Johnson, who was sentenced to life for a nonviolent drug offense. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kim Kardashian West is keeping up with criminal justice reform.

The reality-TV makeup mogul and soon-to-be mother of four was spotted at the California capitol on Monday advocating for the Free the Vote Act, a state constitutional amendment that would allow about 48,000 California parolees to vote, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Kardashian has been a consistent advocate for prison reform since taking up the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother who was sentenced to life for a nonviolent drug offense. Kardashian succeeded in helping to persuade fellow reality-TV alum, President Trump, to grant Johnson clemency last June, and has been on a roll ever since.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was involved in the case of Cyntoia Brown, who was recently granted clemency by the state of Tennessee. Along with political commentator Van Jones and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, Kardashian also helped lobby for the First Step Act, which plans to reduce federally mandated minimum prison sentences. The bill was overwhelmingly passed by the Senate in December.

“If Kim Kardashian had not gone to the White House and talked to Donald Trump, we would not have passed this bill,” Jones told TMZ at the time.