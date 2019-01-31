

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his wife, Louise Linton, hold up a sheet of new $1 bills, the first currency notes bearing his signature, at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington in 2017. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Just in time for all this talk about taxing the rich, Washington’s favorite Marie Antoinette has resurfaced! Louise Linton — wearer of designer clothing, owner of expensive jewelry and the wife of uber-rich Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — was spotted at Sundance Film Festival this week.

Linton appears to be trying very hard to put all her controversies behind her. A brief recap of her let-them-eat cake blunders: Her 2016 self-published memoir about her gap year in Zambia was torched for being a classic “White-Savior-in-Africa” account; she was savaged for an Instagram post of herself accompanying Mnuchin on a government plane in which she tagged her pricey designer clothing — and then clapped back at a critical commenter by boasting about how much she and Mnuchin pay in taxes; later, she posed with him, clutching a newly minted sheet of American currency bearing his signature — an image that immediately sparked memes and comparisons to Bond villains.

But enough rehashing! Linton is trying to turn the page and cast herself as a hustling everywoman — albeit in the business of Hollywood films. Per an interview she gave the Hollywood Reporter, she has a new production company and is working on two movies: One is the never-released rom-com she filmed in 2014, and the other is a “dark comedy called ‘Me, You, Madness,’ about a young thief, played by Ed Westwick, who discovers he’s robbing the home of a serial killer.” Which sounds . . . interesting?

Linton, who wore a pair of Ugg boots (her go-to “I’m relatable!” footwear) and a Dodgers cap around Sundance, is producing, directing and writing the flick.

The former actress also recently refocused her Instagram account away from designer-flaunting and onto her philanthropy, she said in the interview. And she brushed off questions about a congressional investigation into her husband’s department lifting sanctions on Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, telling THR, “I’m a filmmaker, I’m not a politician.”