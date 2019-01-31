

Jussie Smollett in 2016. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The family of Jussie Smollett has publicly condemned the reported attack on the “Empire” actor, saying in a statement Thursday that “we want to be clear, this was a racial and homophobic hate crime.”

“Jussie has told the police everything from the very beginning,” the actor’s family said. “His story has never changed, and we are hopeful they will find these men and bring them to justice.”

Chicago police are investigating the alleged assault against Smollett, who is black and openly gay, as a possible hate crime. According to police, Smollett was attacked around 2 a.m. Tuesday by “two unknown offenders” who yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him, poured an unknown “chemical substance” on him and wrapped a rope around his neck.

Surveillance footage released by police Wednesday shows two “people of interest” investigators are now asking the public for help in identifying. Police have not specified the race or gender of the alleged attackers.

Smollett told detectives his attackers said “something to the effect of ‘this is MAGA country,’ ” an apparent reference to President Trump’s enduring “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan, during the assault. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the initial police report did not reference those comments, but the actor recalled the information in a follow-up interview with detectives.

Trump on Thursday referred to reports of the attack as “horrible.” “It doesn’t get worse,” he said in response to a White House reporter’s question.

The reported assault has drawn widespread attention and condemnation. Rep. Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.) sent a letter to the FBI director Wednesday, writing he was “disturbed” by the reports and was requesting a hate-crime investigation.

On Thursday, the Smollett family drew attention to victims of hate crimes, which have increased in recent years according to FBI data. “We want people to understand these targeted hate crimes are happening to our sisters, brothers and our gender non-conforming siblings, many who reside within the intersection of multiple identities, on a monthly, weekly, and sometimes even daily basis all across our country,” the family said in their statement.

Smollett, 35, comes from a family of advocates and actors. As a child, he and his five siblings co-starred in the short-lived ABC sitcom “On Our Own.” According to a 2016 New York Times profile, Smollett and his sister, actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell (“Friday Night Lights,” “Underground”), have been involved with causes such as HIV/AIDS prevention, the push to end apartheid and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Smollett, whose role on “Empire” as Jamal Lyon is one of few black, openly gay characters on network TV, has also done work with LGBTQ advocacy organizations including GLAAD and the Human Rights Campaign. Both organizations released statements in support of the actor following reports of his assault.

Smollett’s parents, Janet and Joel Sr., met in the San Francisco Bay area as they worked on civil rights causes. They associated with founders of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and Black Panther party, according to the Times. (Joel Sr. died in 2015.)

In the statement, the family said they “will continue to work for love, equity and justice until it reigns supreme in our nation and all over the world.”

