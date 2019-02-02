The calendar turned over to Feb. 1, marking the start of Black History Month, and CNN’s Don Lemon was unsurprised it began with news about racist symbols in a political leader’s past.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) acknowledged Friday that he was one of two men photographed in a 1984 medical school yearbook that shows one in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan robe, sparking calls for his resignation across the Democratic Party.

But on Saturday morning, Northam told a state lawmaker in a phone call that he did not think the picture was of him and he did not plan to resign.

“He should have said that yesterday then,” state Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) said. “He just told me he didn’t think it’s him. And I said, ‘Ralph, this is a day late and a dollar short. It’s too late.’”

Yet for Lemon, a news anchor who is black, the Friday revelation was another piece of American social reality.

“I wish we didn’t have to talk about the racist part of yet another American politician, another of our leaders who publicly trafficked in racism, who proudly wore some of the most offensive symbols in our nation’s history,” Lemon said in his opening monologue, suggesting the evidence of deeply rooted racism is “right here in black and white."



Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's page in his 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook. (Eastern Virginia Medical School via AP)

Lemon added: “How many discussions like this are we going to have?”

Northam released a video apology amid the uproar, which Lemon played in part.

“I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now,” Northam said. “This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service. But I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians’ faith in that commitment.”

[Northam’s ugly yearbook photo and the racist origins of blackface]

Northam’s acknowledgment sped up calls for his resignation across the Democratic Party in and outside his state, including from former governor Terry McAuliffe (D) and presidential hopefuls Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) and Julián Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio.

Lemon, meanwhile, blasted some defenses of Northam’s photo of being youthful ignorance in a bygone era that he has overcome with a progressive agenda and positive relationship with black communities.

Blackface, an inherently racist practice, was never broadly acceptable, Lemon said. And the photo was taken at Eastern Virginia Medical School when Northam was 25 years old.

“This is a yearbook from 1984, not 1954,” Lemon said. “This is more than dumb, this is racist . . . there is no way he did not know what he was doing.”

Just last week, Michael Ertel resigned as Florida’s secretary of state after photos surfaced of him wearing blackface as part of a Halloween costume that depicted a female victim of Hurricane Katrina.

Lemon also raised Northam’s criticism of President Trump’s response to the 2017 white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, which resulted in the death of protester Heather Heyer. Trump said there were “fine people on both sides,” which drew wide condemnation. “And I regret that the president of this great country of ours did not denounce what they were there for. He didn’t call it out for what it was,” Northam said as a gubernatorial candidate at an NAACP forum a month after Heyer’s death.

[‘Shocked, saddened and offended’: Swift reaction to Va. Gov. Ralph Northam’s racist photo]

Reading those lines and playing a clip of Trump stirred further response from Lemon.

“There are certain situations where there’s no ‘both sides.’ There’s no both sides to racism. There’s no both sides to sexism. There’s no both sides to fact or non-fact and reality and nonreality,” Lemon said. There’s no both sides to a truth and a lie. There’s no both sides to this.”

