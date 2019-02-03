

Lloyd Hand, alongside his wife, Ann Hand, center, celebrated his 90th birthday Friday among family and friends. “It’s a good life, and I’m grateful for it,” he said. (Glorianna Picini)

What sorcery is this? Not only is Ambassador Lloyd Hand charming, smart and one of the most popular men in Washington, he somehow managed to turn 90 without aging.

His secret? “Luck — and good genes,” said the birthday boy. “It’s a good life, and I’m grateful for it.”

We should all be so lucky. Hand and his wife, jewelry designer Ann Hand, came to Washington with Lyndon B. Johnson and served as his chief of protocol when Johnson became president. Here, Hand became friends with … well, everybody.

Friday’s celebration at the home of philanthropist Adrienne Arsht included retired Gen. Colin L. Powell, lawyer and civil rights leader Vernon E. Jordan Jr., former Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan, AES co-founder Roger Sant, philanthropists Buffy Cafritz and George Vradenburg, Politico publisher Robert Allbritton, British diplomat Kim Darroch and scores more. Bill and Hillary Clinton couldn’t make it, but they sent a toast, read by Ambassador Capricia Marshall.

The party featured vintage photographs of Hand throughout the years, yellow roses to symbolize his Texas roots and endless hugs. “You were my first friends in Washington,” said Arsht, who met the Hands 40 years ago. She paraphrased famous advice: “When you have Lloyd as your friend, you don’t need a dog.”



A photograph of a younger Lloyd Hand was on display at his 90th birthday celebration. (Glorianna Picini)



Lloyd Hand addresses guests at his 90th birthday party. (Glorianna Picini)