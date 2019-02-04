

“Twilight Zone” host Jordan Peele. (CBS) (by CBS)

If only for a minute, the biggest winner of Super Bowl LIII gratefully took the otherwise mundane game and halftime show to a whole other dimension.

Jordan Peele, the Emmy-winning comedian (“Key & Peele”) turned Oscar-winning filmmaker (“Get Out”), starred in two of the best commercials Sunday evening — both of which smartly teased his projects on the horizon.

Peele’s first ad, for his reboot of the classic sci-fi show “The Twilight Zone” — now a CBS All-Access series set to debut April 1 — evocatively nodded to original creator Rod Serling’s iconic opening while also giving off a 21st-century technical flair. Then, late in the game’s broadcast, Peele, who is nominated for an Oscar this year for “BlacKkKlansman,” returned as a voice for Disney/Pixar’s “Toy Story 4,” which arrives in June.

Here were the top five Super Bowl teasers for fans of geek fare, ranked.

1. “The Twilight Zone”

The big game cuts out, like a signal to reality being dropped. A sign ahead tells us: “CBS is off the air.” Peele, as a nattily dressed TV host in homage to Serling, tells us of “a man both nowhere and everywhere at the same time.”

Peele surveys the stadium and then suddenly is on the field, passing through a portal. “When truth is not the truth, what dimension are you in?” he asks.

Given Peele’s gift for mining social satire for the ore of horror and sci-fi, his “Twilight Zone” reboot holds much promise, featuring a wide variety of top guest-star talent.

Series premiere: April 1

2. “Toy Story 4”

Tom Hanks, like Peele, was doubly prominent on Sunday night (he also narrated a Washington Post ad). To tease “Toy Story 4,” his Woody, alongside a refashioned Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts), open the scene on a fair, where Buzz (Tim Allen) is harassed on a carnival-game wall by Bunny (Peele) and Ducky (Keegan-Michael Key).

Directed by Josh Cooley, the latest sequel in the Oscar-winning franchise centers on a road trip and adds a toy newcomer, Forky (Tony Hale).

Then again, do the beloved characters of “Toy Story” even need a trailer to attract the masses?

Opens: June 21

3. “Avengers: Endgame”

Each new teaser is like a puzzle piece to scour for clues after the cliffhanger of “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The new footage spotlights who’s left after the “Snappening” of Thanos left half our heroes as ashes and dust.

“Some people move on, but not us,” intones Cap/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), with the events of the last film having also apparently shed Steve of his beard.

War Machine (Don Cheadle), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) are among the present and accounted for — but when might we see the freshly launched Captain Marvel?

Expect more jigsaw clues over the next nine weeks.

Opens: April 26

4. “Captain Marvel”

Anticipation is high for Marvel Studios’ first female-led film after 20 dude-dominant movies, and although the teaser was brief, title star Brie Larson — as Air Force pilot Carol Danvers — promises rapid “higher-further-faster” action with a confident command to the viewer: “Try to keep up.”

Larson’s Danvers/Captain is flanked by pilot Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) with help from a young Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Starforce commander Mar-Vell (Jude Law).

This teaser would have scored much higher here if more of these glimpses were actually new.

Opens: March 8

5. “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”

Instead of an extended trailer, the Super Bowl served up four short teasers for producer Guillermo del Toro’s long-gestating “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” which adapts Alvin Schwartz’s spooky young-reader tales.

Like so much in horror, it’s what is suggested but not seen that really tingles the spine here, as directed by Andre Ovredal (“The Autopsy of Jane Doe”).

Opens: Aug. 9