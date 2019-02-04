Kristoff St. John, an actor best known for his longtime role on the popular soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” has died at 52.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call at a home in the San Fernando Valley at 2:05 p.m. on Feb. 3, where St. John was found, Detective Meghan Aguilar told The Washington Post.

St. John was found dead at the scene, according a spokesman for the Los Angeles medical examiner and coroner’s office, which is handling the case. The autopsy will take place Monday.

There were no signs of homicide or foul play, and there is no criminal investigation, Aguilar said.

On Monday, lawyer Mark Geragos issued a statement on Twitter on behalf of St. John’s family.

Few men had the unique strength, courage & sensitivity that @kristoffstjohn1 lived every single minute of every day. He impacted everyone he met and millions who he inspired and in turn admired him. On behalf of @MiaStJohnBoxer & @TheStJohnFamily thank you for all of your love pic.twitter.com/C5ladfILSD — Mark Geragos (@markgeragos) February 4, 2019

Since 1991, St. John has portrayed Neil Winters on the famous CBS soap opera, and he has a long résumé of television credits that include appearances on “Arli$$” and “The Jamie Foxx Show.”

St. John and his family suffered a blow in 2014 when his son, Julian, died by suicide after entering a treatment facility. In 2017, Entertainment Weekly reported that St. John himself entered treatment after a “mental health scare.” His ex-wife, Mia St. John, issued a statement at the time explaining that the death of their son had “taken a toll on both of us."

“No parent should ever have to bury their child, and for those who do, it is a nightmare that haunts you forever. The death of our beloved son Julian has taken a toll on both of us. He is an actor and while he may appear whole on the outside, his heart is broken. As a society, we need to start taking mental health seriously and realize that no one is immune,” she said in the statement.

His fiancee, model Kseniya Mikhaleva, expressed her grief on Instagram. “How did it happen??? How??? Why did you leave so early???? and left me alone,” she wrote in a caption that accompanied a photo of the couple embracing.

St. John won two Daytime Emmy awards and was nominated several more times for his portrayal of Neil Winters on “The Young and the Restless.” On Monday, the Daytime Emmys issued its condolences via Twitter.

It is with unbelievable sadness that we say goodbye to our friend, #DaytimeEmmys winner @kristoffstjohn1. @YandR_CBS RIP. pic.twitter.com/qy4zCzIWdT — Daytime Emmy Awards (@DaytimeEmmys) February 4, 2019

St. John was born in New York in 1966 and began acting at a young age. He received his first television credit in 1975 on “That’s My Mama” and appeared steadily in television roles for the next several years. His co-star in the miniseries “Roots: The Next Generations,” Stan Shaw, tweeted fond remembrances of St. John Monday.

This Breaks my Heart: "Young and the Restless" Star Kristoff St. John Sadly Found Dead.

Kristoff played my Grandson on Roots2, I love this kid. He was a wonder kid, a great actor and an awesome man. I'd spoken with him recently. I'm just devastated! #RIP Beautiful soul, miss you! pic.twitter.com/Vevsvqq38f — Stan Shaw (@StanShaw1) February 4, 2019

St. John also appeared in a handful of movies, including television-movie specials such as “Marry Us for Christmas” and “A Baby for Christmas.”

