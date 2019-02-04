

After months of controversy surrounding the Super Bowl halftime show, in which multiple acts reportedly turned down the slot in solidarity with former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Maroon 5 finally took the stage on Sunday night with Travis Scott and Big Boi. And it was . . . extremely tame.

No, Scott did not propose to Kylie Jenner, despite the very prominent rumor. Instead, he got a brief amount of time onstage, as did Big Boi, while Maroon 5 ran through their list of greatest hits: “Harder to Breathe,” “She Will Be Loved,” “This Love,” “Sugar, “Girls Like You” and “Moves Like Jagger.”

Here are five very important questions we have about the show.

1) What was up with the “SpongeBob SquarePants” cameo?

Confused about the brief “SpongeBob” scene that served as an intro into Scott’s “Sicko Mode”? You are not alone. After the show’s creator Stephen Hillenburg died last fall, mourning fans started an online campaign for “Sweet Victory,” a song from a 2001 episode about a game called the Bubble Bowl, to be played during the halftime performance.

“As a tribute to his legacy, his contributions to a generation of children, and to truly showcase the greatness of this song, we call for Sweet Victory to be performed at the Halftime Show,” reads a Change.org petition with more than one million signatures. And even though the producers just played a clip, it (kind of) worked!

2) Why was Adam Levine shirtless?

Honestly, the better question is probably: When is the Maroon 5 frontman not shirtless? “I just love being as naked as possible all the time — it feels really natural to me,” Levine told Out magazine in 2011. He shows off his full-body tattoos and abs so much that he even poked fun at this habit on “Saturday Night Live” in 2013 when, of course, he took off his shirt.

Anyway, Levine stuck to tradition here: He started in a long black coat, then went to a tracksuit, then a tank top, and then no shirt at all.



3) Seriously, where was Andre 3000?!

Another rumor was that Andre 3000 would be a surprise guest and reunite with Big Boi for an Outkast reunion — a possibility that had fans very excited. And while Big Boi made a splash during the show, escorted onto the field in a car and wearing an enormous fur coat while rapping “The Way You Move,” an Outkast reunion was not meant to be: Andre 3000 was nowhere to be found.



4) How much did the gospel singer upstage Adam Levine?

Cardi B is featured on Maroon 5′s “Girls Like You,” but she told the Associated Press she declined the chance to join the show because she wanted to “stand behind” Kaepernick, who hasn’t played in the NFL since he knelt during the national anthem in the 2016 season to protest police brutality. “I got to sacrifice a lot of money to perform. But there’s a man who sacrificed his job for us, so we got to stand behind him,” Cardi B told AP.

Instead, a gospel choir and drum line joined Maroon 5 for “Girls Like You,” though the main female singer who joined Levine easily eclipsed his vocal abilities and immediately inspired tweets asking if she could take over the show instead.



5) Why was Travis Scott wearing a fanny pack?

Scott only got a few minutes onstage solo, and for most of it, people on social media were very distracted by this fashion choice.



