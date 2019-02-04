

Jeff Bridges, left, and Sarah Jessica Parker reprised their roles from "The Big Lebowski" and "Sex in the City" for Stella Artois in the company's Super Bowl ad. (Stella Artois)

Famous people: You know 'em, you love 'em! So they’re an easy crutch for brands to fall back on when making Super Bowl commercials — crowd-pleasing, memorable and a good way to gin up extra publicity in the days before the game.

This year, it seemed as though there were even more celebrities in the Super Bowl commercials than usual. A famous face can sometimes save an otherwise lackluster spot, though merely employing a celebrity isn’t enough to guarantee success. From worst to best, here are the companies that got their money’s worth, and a few who maybe should have gone the talking puppy route instead.

[The 10 best Super Bowl commercials | The 5 worst Super Bowl commercials]

19. Charlie Sheen and Alex Rodriguez for Planters

Why would a wholesome gentleman like Mr. Peanut want to be associated with Charlie Sheen?

18. Tony Romo for Skechers

The whole ad was about how he likes things to be easy, so maybe that’s why it was barely even trying to be interesting.

17. Luke Wilson for Colgate

We weren’t even close to the screen, but the close-talking made us uncomfortable. This felt like a waste of Luke Wilson’s talent.

16. Karlie Kloss for Wix

She looked bored. We were bored.

15. Christina Applegate for M&Ms

Christina Applegate is a good comedic actress, but here, she’s just a stereotypical yelling mom.

14. Seemingly hundreds of football players for the NFL

There was Joe Montana, Odell Beckham Jr., Peyton Manning, Terry Bradshaw, Deion Sanders, Marshawn Lynch — honestly, we lost count and track of who was who in this commercial as soon as they started smashing the glassware.

13. Kristin Chenoweth for Avocados from Mexico

Glinda, we love you! But unfortunately, this commercial didn’t showcase Kristin Chenoweth’s talents quite as well as it featured those of the dog show’s human and animal contestants.

12. Serena Williams for Bumble

This commercial was kind of boring and a little confusing — why did it include a snapshot of Serena Williams with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, if they didn’t meet on Bumble? — but listen, it’s SERENA. WILLIAMS.

10. Sarah Michelle Gellar for Olay

We don’t know what Sarah Michelle Gellar has been up to for the last few years, but we do know that the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” actress’s appearance was an unexpected and nostalgic cameo.

11. Michael Bublé and Aparna Nancherla for Bubly

We always appreciate appearances by comedian Aparna Nancherla — especially when she vows to donate a portion of her paycheck to charities. This commercial also hinged on the repetition of “buh-blee” versus “boo-blay,” which are both fun to say.

9. Jason Bateman for Hyundai

Jason Bateman’s dry wit was a good fit for this elevator tour of hell, from jury duty to “the talk.”

8. Zoe Kravitz for Michelob Ultra

ASMR is less trendy than it once was, but rules don’t apply to Zoe Kravitz, arguably one of the coolest people in Hollywood.

7. Harrison Ford, Forest Whitaker, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, twin astronauts Scott Kelly and Mark Kelly for Amazon

This is a broad cross-section of celebrities that appeals to multiple generations: those who grew up with “Star Wars”; those who love “First Daughter” director (!) Forest Whitaker; those who love “Broad City”; and everyone in the middle of that three-way Venn diagram. Plus, astronauts! (The Washington Post and Amazon share an owner, Jeffrey P. Bezos, but that doesn’t mean we liked his commercial that much, okay? It wasn’t that funny.)

6. Ludacris for Mercedes-Benz

Had the opera singer in this commercial not transformed into Ludacris, it would have been utterly forgettable. Whatever Mercedes-Benz paid the rapper was worth it.

5. Adam Scott and 2 Chainz for Expensify

These two made an unlikely pair, which is exactly the dynamic you need for a commercial featuring a rapper shooting a music video and a guy from the record label who works in finance.

4. Tom Hanks’s voice for The Washington Post

Come on, we had to! He played our former executive editor Ben Bradlee in “The Post.”

3. Backstreet Boys and Chance the Rapper for Doritos

Nostalgia abounds! Some of us jammed out to “I Want It That Way” in grade school, and now we’re going to jam out to Chance the Rapper’s remix in our cubicles. A+ teamwork, boys.

2. Jeff Bridges and Sarah Jessica Parker for Stella Artois

The Dude from “The Big Lebowski” and Carrie Bradshaw from “Sex and the City” are among the most iconic characters known for their drink choices. All we needed was Don Draper from “Mad Men” to complete the trifecta.

1. Steve Carell, Cardi B and Lil Jon for Pepsi

Cardi B didn’t perform during the halftime show, but her showmanship was still on display during the Super Bowl broadcast — if not through a sparkly outfit, her commanding presence and the “Okurrr” she emitted during this Pepsi commercial, then through Steve Carell’s earnest attempt to imitate it. *Lil Jon voice* OKAY?!

