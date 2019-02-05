

Cory Booker speaks at a news conference outside of his home in Newark on Feb. 1. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) announced late last week that he was running for president of the United States, but it was another announcement that really got tongues wagging on Tuesday.

“I got a boo,” Booker declared on the national radio show “The Breakfast Club” in a wide-ranging interview that touched on the wealth gap, his basement apartment in Washington, the criminal justice system, embattled Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and, finally, Booker’s long-standing bachelorhood.

When host Charlamagne tha God pointed out that should he make it to the White House, Booker would be one of only a handful of unmarried presidents in U.S. history, the senator pushed back on the notion that he would remain without a ring on it forever.

"First of all, there’s two more years until I might fulfill this duty, so give me some time,” he responded. “My girlfriend might listen to this.”

Booker, 49, who has often remained somewhat tight-lipped about his love life, never mentioned his new girlfriend by name but did make clear that the two are an established item.

“Before I declared for president, I’m dating someone that’s really special to me,” he added.

So who is this mystery woman?

Instagram poet Cleo Wade, 29, had been our guess for a while. She and Booker have been “close” for years. He even told NorthJersey.com in 2017 that he hoped their relationship would someday lead to marriage. Booker said he’d been a bachelor for too long. The pair were last seen in D.C. together in December at an event at the Eaton Hotel, where they chatted onstage like old friends.

But just a month later, another famous woman entered the senator’s orbit. Actress and activist Rosario Dawson, 39, was spotted with Booker in New York on two occasions on what appeared to be dates. The couple took in a movie alone, and later saw the Broadway play “Dear Evan Hansen” with Dawson’s teenage daughter and Booker’s niece. Dawson, who founded the voter registration organization Voto Latino, has also retweeted several of the senator’s presidential messages on social media.

In a recent interview with InStyle magazine, Dawson said she prefers to keep her private life just that — private. But the actress admitted to being into politics and did not rule out a run for office someday. (See, they already have so much in common!)

“I’m inspired to just do whatever I feel called to do and to be of service and to be of use. Even if I was to run for office, that still would be a chapter of my life,” she said. “There’s got to be so many different ways that we can serve, and I want to figure out as many ways as I can to fit into this lifetime.”