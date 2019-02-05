

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) dined with Valerie Jarrett, a top Obama aide. (Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg News)

Hey, isn’t that . . . Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who recently declared her intention to seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and Valerie Jarrett, the former top aide to President Obama, catching dinner together on Monday night?

The tete-a-tete took place at Olivia, the new Penn Quarter Mediterranean eatery by restaurateur-to-the-stars Ashok Bajaj (power dining spot alert?). Of course, it miiight have just been two pals catching up, but our spy says the Massachusetts Democrat and the Obamas' right-hand woman were both professionally dressed and looked “business-minded.”