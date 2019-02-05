

The clock is ticking, even as the calendar year stays fixed on 1984.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is asking his staffers to stand by him while he decides whether to resign — after apologizing to them and Cabinet members for “the pain caused by a racist photo” from his 1984 medical school yearbook personal page, as The Washington Post reports.

Northam vows to decide his political fate “soon.” The yearbook photo showing two people — in blackface and KKK costuming — sparked a “death watch” on his political career. And with the outcome up in the air, editorial cartoonists are carefully weighing how to comment on the controversy.

One artist, Darrin Bell, depicts the Democratic donkey telling a hooded, Confederacy-labeled Republican elephant to step back. “Both parties harbor their share of racially insensitive people,” says Bell, the left-leaning cartoonist syndicated by King Features.

Bell decided to create a cartoon that depicts both major parties calling for Northam’s resignation, though Bell’s GOP figure reflects his belief that the party has had a more bigoted recent history.

“I heard the calls for his resignation before I heard why they were calling for it," says Bell, the RFK Award-winning cartoonist and author of such “Candorville” collections as the Trayvon Martin-alluding “Does the Afterlife Have Skittles?”

Meanwhile, Sacramento Bee cartoonist Jack Ohman draws Northam doing his “final moonwalk” — an allusion to the governor’s admission that he once donned blackface when dressing as Michael Jackson.

“When I heard “moonwalk,” I am something of an Apollo 11 nut, so I always enjoy drawing the lunar surface,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning Ohman says of how he arrived at his idea. “So I went with the lunar surface and Gov. Northam’s having slipped the surly bonds of reality.”

As for what might lie ahead for the governor, Ohman says: “I can’t imagine that he survives more than a few more days, given the fact that he enjoys no support wider than the people who edited his yearbook in 1984.”



Here is how other political cartoonists are rendering judgment:

