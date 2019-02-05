When Louis C.K. used jokes mocking Parkland, Fla., school shooting victims while attempting to revive his comedy career, a father of one such victim responded in an unusual way: by filming his own stand-up routine to denounce the comedian.

“You guys ever heard dead baby jokes? I got a dead baby. His name was Joaquin Oliver. He’s going to be 18, but now he’s dead,” Manuel Oliver says, pausing and looking straight at the camera as he stood on what appears to be a dark stage. A nearly empty bottle of water sat on a stool next to him. “And that’s not a joke.”

He then quietly walks away.

Oliver’s son, Joaquin, also known as Guac, was one of the 17 students and staff members killed Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Oliver’s activism has caught the attention of the Democratic congressman who represents Parkland. Rep. Ted Deutch has invited Oliver to be his guest at President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

I’m honored to have @manueloliver00 as my #SOTU2019 guest. Manny & Patricia carry on their son Joaquin’s memory & the 16 others lost on 2/14 through their artwork, activism & unyielding commitment to change.



We need to make this a #SOTU2EndGunViolence — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) February 4, 2019

In a tweet announcing his attendance, Oliver mused about whether the president would address gun violence. He called it “the real national emergency,” a jab at Trump’s long-promised wall along the southern border. The president has said there’s a “good chance” he’ll declare a national emergency to build the border wall, and some are wondering how much of Trump’s speech will be spent making a case for the wall.

Oliver was not immediately available for comment Tuesday morning. In an interview with the Guardian, he said he has spent the past year not only grieving the death of his son, his “best friend,” but also taking on the life of an activist. He and his wife started a gun-control group called Change the Ref after their son died. He used art to call attention to his cause, creating interactive displays and giant murals, many of his son’s face.

In December, C.K. angered parents when he mocked Parkland survivors during a stand-up routine at a comedy club in Long Island. The comedian doubled down last month, telling a crowd at a San Jose comedy club why he joked about shooting victims.

“If you ever need people to forget that you jerked off, what you do is you make a joke about kids getting shot,” C.K. said, according to Daily Beast writer Stacey Solie, who watched the routine. C.K.'s career came to a screeching halt in 2017 after the New York Times reported that he had masturbated in front of female colleagues without their consent.

In response, Oliver’s organization produced a public service announcement in the form of a stand-up routine. He began by talking about C.K.

“Recently, I heard this great line from a comedian,” Oliver begins, standing in front of a microphone on what appears to be a dark stage. “He said, ‘If you want people to forget that you were jerking off, just make a joke about kids getting shot.’ ”

“And I thought, ‘Jokes about kids getting shot?’ I can do that.”

Oliver then tells the story of a student who went to school one Valentine’s Day. A skinny kid wearing headphones. His father dropped him off at school. “I love you,” he told his father before getting out of the car. He was shot to death a couple of hours later.

Kids being shot to death at school is not a joke. Stand up against gun violence at https://t.co/O1fNkqkGss #NotAJoke - Read the Full Article Here: https://t.co/TspWyH0cwm pic.twitter.com/ycL6k1buWC — Change the Ref (@ChangeTheRef) January 29, 2019

In his set in San Jose, C.K. explained the crudeness of his jokes by saying that comedy is all about saying things one shouldn’t say in normal settings, according to Solie’s account.

In his interview with the Guardian, Oliver criticized the comedian for using his platform to bully shooting survivors. He recalled an argument he had with someone who told him that comedians have the right to free speech.

“I said, that’s what you’ve got wrong. We have amazing rights but nobody wrote those rights so you can bully people . . . That right was made for you to defend yourself,” Oliver said.

Oliver is one of at least three Parkland parents who will attend the State of the Union.

Fred Guttenberg will attend as a guest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Guttenberg was seen extending his hand to Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh during the judge’s confirmation hearing in September. “My daughter was murdered in Parkland,” he appeared to say. The then-Supreme Court nominee looked at Guttenberg, but did not shake his hand. It’s not clear whether Kavanaugh heard Guttenberg. But that moment, captured in photos and videos from different angles, immediately reverberated along political fault lines.

The other is Andy Pollack, who will be a guest of Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). Pollack’s daughter, Meadow, was killed in the shooting.

Eli Rosenberg and Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.

