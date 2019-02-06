

First lady Melania Trump with Grace Eline and Joshua Trump, special guests of President Trump. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

For Joshua Trump, the 11-year-old who shares a last name with a president whose approval rating hovers around 40 percent, the past few years have been a nightmare.

Other students bullied the preteen so much over his surname that he had to be home-schooled. His parents told reporters that Joshua was sad all the time, a story that found its way to the ears of the first family, who seated Joshua two seats from Melania Trump during the State of the Union address Tuesday night.

And it is from that vaunted position that Joshua got what appeared to be the best sleep of his life — an open-mouthed snoozefest uninterrupted by bipartisan applause, flashing cameras, Nancy Pelosi’s clap or the oration of the leader of the free world.

It’s unclear when, exactly, Joshua fell asleep. During President Trump’s 82-minute speech, some camera angles swept over the crowd at select moments when everyone was standing and clapping — except for the blank space where Joshua should have been.

But an alert photographer appeared to catch the unalert preteen. In the photo, he’s sitting next to Grace Eline, a 10-year-old cancer survivor who, it should be noted, is wide awake. And two seats away, in clear shake-you-awake reach, is Melania Trump.

The dozing moment was not lost on the masses, who thought of Joshua Trump’s State of the Union slumber as either:

1) A symbol of just how fed up America is with partisan gridlock and political grandstanding that literally brought Washington to a standstill or

2) Adorable.

Joshua Trump is a Trump I can get behind. pic.twitter.com/fCO2o7duj7 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 6, 2019

this is so cute😂😂😂 joshua trump sleeping through #SOTU2019 pic.twitter.com/AW61QVzlX0 — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) February 6, 2019

AOC gets called out for the “etiquette violation” of not smiling during the SOTU. WTF. We’re talking about a racist President who’s disliked by two thirds of America. Joshua Trump, 11, said it best by sleeping through it. — Steven (@Skimmer91547) February 6, 2019

Ju suis Joshua.



We are ALL Joshua Trump.



Heck, even TRUMP is apparently Joshua Trump, about 7 hours each work day. #ExecutiveTime



Seriously though, I’m glad the boy was sleeping and therefore, not embarrassed that Trump forgot to SAY HIS NAME. pic.twitter.com/cA2qCsv3VD — Maria Quitéria™ (@RaceForTheWH) February 6, 2019

The first lady has made combating bullying like the kind Joshua faced one of her main priorities in the White House, the thrust of her “Be Best” initiative.

In a biography of Joshua, the White House said the sixth-grader is a fan of science, art and history and hopes to pursue a career that has something to do with animals.

Today, he is also well-rested.

