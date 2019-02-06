

Michael and Ashley Darby, shown here in 2016, are expecting. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Expecting: “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby and her husband, Arlington real estate developer and restaurateur Michael Darby.

“Very excited to share this special news with you my loves,” she wrote on her Instagram page alongside a video of the couple looking at a baby scrapbook and kissing. “Michael and I are thrilled to welcome a bundle of joy into our lives. The most incredible gift imaginable!”

It will be the first child for Ashley, 30, and the third for Australia native Michael, 59, who has two adult children from a previous marriage. The couple owns the Arlington restaurant Oz.

In true reality-show fashion, the pair’s ups and downs — including a separation, a reconciliation and a miscarriage — were chronicled for the Bravo cameras. But it seems all is well with their marriage now: “I never imagined I’d feel this much love,” she told People magazine.