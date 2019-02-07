

Woody Allen, pictured at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Amazon took a couple years to transform into a full-fledged movie studio. When the company began purchasing and distributing films back in 2015, its general practice was to partner with independent studios that could help out with theatrical releases. Such was the case with Oscar winners “Manchester by the Sea” and “The Salesman.”

By late 2017, Amazon could finally stand on its own two feet. The first project it distributed on its own? “Wonder Wheel,” a Woody Allen film that starred Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake. It tanked at the box office.

The director has not released a film since — the basis of a $68 million lawsuit he filed Thursday against Amazon Studios. The suit states that Allen’s stature in the industry helped elevate the company, “a technology giant but Hollywood novice” that then sought to capitalize on its association with him when it agreed to produce and distribute his next four films. Amazon terminated the deal in 2018, citing what Allen’s lawyers refer to in the suit as a “baseless” allegation of sexual misconduct against him.

“Amazon has tried to excuse its action by referencing a 25-year-old, baseless allegation against Mr. Allen, but that allegation was already well known to Amazon (and the public) before Amazon entered into four separate deals with Mr. Allen — and, in any event it does not provide a basis for Amazon to terminate the contract,” his lawyers wrote in a complaint filed in the Southern District of New York.

Amazon, whose CEO, Jeffrey P. Bezos, owns The Washington Post, declined to comment.

The allegation referenced in the suit came from Dylan Farrow, Allen’s adopted daughter who wrote an open letter published by the New York Times in 2014 that accused him of sexually abusing her in the early 1990s, when she was a child. As the #MeToo movement picked up in late 2017, Farrow wrote an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times asking why the movement had “spared” him. Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Allen’s relationship with Amazon began in 2016, when it distributed “Café Society” with Lionsgate. The film received relatively positive reviews and did well at the box office.

The suit states that Amazon executives met with Allen in December 2017, around the time of “Wonder Wheel’s” release and two months after the Harvey Weinstein stories broke, and discussed “the negative publicity and reputation harm” it had received due to its association with the producer. The next month, Amazon Studios associate general counsel Ajay Patel allegedly suggested that they push the release date of “A Rainy Day in New York,” the first of the four films by Allen, to 2019.

But in June, according to the suit, Patel sent Allen and his company notice that Amazon had terminated the distribution deals. (News spread in August that Amazon had indefinitely shelved “A Rainy Day in New York,” by which time the Timothée Chalamet- and Selena Gomez-starring film was complete.) Allen seeks a minimum of $68 million to cover payments for the four films, as well as damages and attorney fees.

The lawsuit comes roughly a year after several actors — including Colin Firth, Rachel Brosnahan, Greta Gerwig and Mira Sorvino, one of many women to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct — vowed to never work with Allen again. Chalamet and co-star Rebecca Hall both donated their salaries from “A Rainy Day in New York” to social justice organizations, including Time’s Up. Gomez reportedly did the same, donating an amount that “far exceeded” her paycheck.