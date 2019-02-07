

Former secretary of state Madeleine Albright, left, and singer Barbra Streisand.

With Galentine’s Day (yeah, it’s kind of a thing) less than a week away, here’s a lady friendship worth celebrating: On Thursday, Barbra Streisand tweeted a picture of herself and a pal, captioning it, “My friend of 26 years, Ambassador Madeleine Albright and I having lunch.”

Wait, a legendary Emmy/Grammy/Oscar winner just hanging out with a globe-trotting, glass-ceiling-busting former top diplomat? Consider us intrigued.

To get the backstory, we caught up with Albright, who was, of course, about to board a plane but had a few minutes to tell us their meet-cute tale.

It seems the two first connected when Albright was ambassador to the United Nations under President Clinton. Albright recalled attending an event for a committee of Hollywood women. “And this woman walks in with a beret down to her nose, and I think ’oh my God, it’s Barbra Streisand,' " she said. “And we began to do stuff together.”

Like what? “Plays, antiquing, concerts — normal girl stuff,” Albright said. Unsurprisingly, the first female secretary of state is a proponent of female friendships. “It’s a support system,” she said. Of Streisand: “She’s smart and fun to talk with. . . . she’s my activist friend who can turn around and give an incredible concert.”

Albright was able to catch up with her longtime pal during a Left Coast stop on the book tour for her latest tome, “Fascism: A Warning,” and the two lunched in Santa Monica, Calif. she said. Now she’s off to Phoenix for more book events and then plans to head back to Washington for a class she teaches at Georgetown University (“I have to grade papers”) before hitting the road again. At 81, she says she has no plans to slow down.

Which is another thing she has in common with Streisand, who is 76 and has a new album out.

“I consider ‘retire’ a four-letter word,” Albright said.