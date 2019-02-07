by Clay Bennett/Chattanooga Times Free Press/WPWG 2019 (by Clay Bennett / Chattanooga Times Free Press / WPWG 2019) Michael Cavna
During his 82-minute State of the Union speech Tuesday, President Trump promised a “new era of cooperation.” He sometimes sounded “like a Republican in Name Only,” The Washington Post’s Daily 202 wrote.
Yet beneath the brass peals of unity, many pundits heard the familiar strains of partisan divisiveness — the warring drumbeat of reality over rhetoric.
Here is how some cartoonists have interpreted the meanings beneath the sweeping language:
David Fitzsimmons (Arizona Daily Star):
by David Fitzsimmons/Arizona Daily Star/CagleCartoons.com 2019 (by David Fitzsimmons / Arizona Daily Star / CagleCartoons.com 2019 )
Nate Beeler (Columbus Dispatch):
by Nate Beeler/Columbus Dispatch/CagleCartoons.com 2019 (by Nate Beeler / Columbus Dispatch / CagleCartoons.com 2019)
Nick Anderson (Washington Post Writers Group):
by Nick Anderson/WPWG 2019 (by Nick Anderson / WPWG 2019)
Signe Wilkinson (Philly.com):
by Signe Wilkinson/Philly.com/WPWG 2019 (by Signe Wilkinson / Philly.com / WPWG 2019)
Tom Toles (The Washington Post):
by Tom Toles/The Washington Post 2019 (by Tom Toles / The Washington Post 2019)