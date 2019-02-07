

Dwayne Johnson attends the Sundance premiere of "Fighting With My Family" in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 28. (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Virginia has been going through it, guys. Three of the state’s top politicians are embroiled in controversies and facing demands for their resignations. But there has been one bright spot for the commonwealth this week: Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson.

Amid calls for the onetime wrestler and sometimes presidential hopeful to run for governor, we were reminded Tuesday that Johnson has owned a farm just outside Charlottesville for years. The “Hobbs & Shaw” star gave the “great state of Virginia” and his horses a shout-out on Twitter.

Yup, the great state of Virginia has quietly become my home for years now. And my horses here love when I step in the “gifts” they leave me daily. *correction.. almost step in their gifts. #bigbrownbaldcowboy https://t.co/8x7Ofklp2a — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 6, 2019

The Charlottesville area has played host to lots of famous faces looking for the simple life, including Jessica Lange, Sissy Spacek, author John Grisham and Dave Matthews.

Though based in Florida, the actor uses his Virginia property to “recharge, recalibrate and reset” in between his dizzying array of film and TV projects and has been posting love letters to the farm he calls “home” on social media for a while now. He chronicled a tearful encounter with a few sweaty fans outside a Gold’s Gym (his private gym wasn’t built yet) and wrote about communing with bass on his private lake.

But could the farm, which Johnson has owned for at least a decade, double as home base for his political aspirations? On Tuesday, the “Ballers” star retweeted a message that said, “The Rock as Virginia’s governor would not surprise me!”

Stranger things have happened.