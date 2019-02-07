

"The View" co-host Joy Behar. (Dario Cantatore/Invision/Associated Press)

Amid a national conversation and controversy surrounding U.S. politicians pictured in blackface, “The View” co-host Joy Behar has been silent about a photo of herself now sweeping social media.

The photo, which shows the comedian dressed as what she called “a beautiful African woman,” was seen several years ago during an episode of the morning show. But after an editor from the Wrap posted a clip from the show on Twitter on Wednesday, it renewed a debate about racism and whether Behar was expressing admiration or whether she should have faced consequences like people who have worn blackface.

During the morning show on Thursday, Behar and the other co-hosts did not address the issue.

Representatives for Behar and ABC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

[From America to China, blackface is a global problem]

During the episode in May 2016, Behar had brought up a New York Times op-ed praising naturally curly hair — and then showed viewers a photo of herself with tan skin and short, dark, curly hair.

“Is that you, Joy?” Raven-Symoné, who was a co-host at the time, said with a shriek. “Joy, are you black? She was black!"

“Joy . . . Joy . . . Joy,” she continued. “Are you my auntie, Joy?”

Behar remarked at how “cute” she was, telling her co-hosts that the photo was taken at a Halloween party when she was 29. Behar said that she had dressed up as “a beautiful African woman.”

Raven-Symoné then asked whether Behar had worn tanning lotion for the occasion, and Behar explained that “I only had makeup that was a little bit darker than my skin. That’s my actual hair, though."

Joy Behar admitted during a taping of The View in 2016 to dressing as a “beautiful African women” at a Halloween party when she was 29 which involved makeup “that was a little bit darker than my skin”



The show even ran an image of the old photo pic.twitter.com/qKQqzDPxyn — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 6, 2019

It comes as several politicians are battling backlash over old photos.

Former Florida secretary of state Michael Ertel (R) resigned last month over photos from 2005 that show him in blackface. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D) admitted last week that he, too, has worn blackface, back when he was in college. Then Florida freshman Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) defended his own blackface photo, saying that an image that resurfaced this week was taken when he was a teen and calling it a high school prank.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has also come under fire for his ties to a yearbook photo showing one person in blackface and another in a KKK hood. Northam first admitted that he was one of them but then recanted, saying he did not appear in the photo.

In recent years, a number of comedians and celebrities have also been called out over similar incidents, and some have apologized.

Read more:

Northam’s ugly yearbook photo and the racist origins of blackface

A politician wore blackface to dress as his friend. They call it a ‘silly high school prank.’

Former Florida secretary of state apologizes for blackface photo that prompted resignation

‘It’s just a dress’: Teen’s Chinese prom attire stirs cultural appropriation debate